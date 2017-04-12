Register
01:13 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Firefighters and firefighting equipment arrive to deal with wildfire that quickly spread across acres of land, damaging many homes and forcing residents to evacuate in this image released on social media in Nassau County, Florida, U.S. on March 22, 2017

    Wrath of the Sun: Florida Under Siege by 100 Wildfires (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS/ Courtesy Florida Forest Service
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 6810

    More than 100 wildfires are raging throughout Florida as a result of drought and dry conditions throughout the Sunshine State.

    ​Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency until the blazes can be brought to heel.

    A total of 23,000 acres (36 square miles) are ablaze or have been destroyed by 107 rampaging wildfires. The worst of the fires is in southern Polk County, and has been raging since February. 5,500 acres (8.6 square miles) and twelve homes have been destroyed by the brush fire.

    ​Broward, Collier, Glades, Hernando, Mario, Nassau, and Pasco counties are also hard hit. Broward saw a particularly nasty fire that devoured 6,800 acres before it was extinguished on Sunday.

    "I';ve continued to be in contact with [Agriculture] Commissioner [Adam] Putnam and local officials about the wildfires across the state and today I am declaring a state of emergency in Florida to ensure we are ready to respond to and prepare for these fires," said Scott in a statement on Tuesday.

    ​The Florida National Guard has been deployed to fight the worst of the fires and the Division of Emergency Management has been tasked with activating a plan to manage the wildfires. Scott has also called for federal assistance.

    "Much of Central and South Florida are approaching drought-like conditions and the chances for wildfires are continuing to increase with hotter temperatures and low rainfall," continued Scott. "This may only get worse as we enter the hotter summer months and it is crucial that we take every action right now to be prepared."

    ​Dry, breezy conditions in South Florida have contributed to the spread of the flames, as even tiny fires from cigarette butts or similar can grow into ruinous wildfires.

    "From St. George Island in the Panhandle to a wildfire just north of one of the world's most famous tourist attractions in Orlando, we're seeing that every area of our state is susceptible to wildfire," added Putnam, who called this the worst wildfire season since 2011. "May God bless our brave firefighters who are working tirelessly to protect us."

    ​The 2011 Prairie Fire destroyed about 68,000 acres of brush in Florida before it could be extinguished. This April also marks the tenth anniversary of the Bugaboo Scrub Fire, the largest wildfire in Floridian history. That fire burned over 500,000 acres to cinders in Florida and neighboring Georgia.

    7.0-magnitude earthquake in November 2016 caused no damage, nor did a 5.4-magnitude quake in November 2015.

    Related:

    Massive Wildfire in Chile Kills Ten, Destroys Entire Town (PHOTOS)
    Obama Declares Major Disaster in Tennessee for Wildfire Recovery Aid
    Florida Governor Issues Zika Alert as Rainy Mosquito Season Approaches
    Zika Virus Could Impact Two More Florida Counties
    Russian Il-76 Water Bomber Arrives in Chile to Fight Wildfires
    Tags:
    disaster, Drought, Wildfire, Florida National Guard, Rick Scott, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok