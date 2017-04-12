Wrath of the Sun: Florida Under Siege by 100 Wildfires (PHOTOS)

​Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency until the blazes can be brought to heel.

A total of 23,000 acres (36 square miles) are ablaze or have been destroyed by 107 rampaging wildfires. The worst of the fires is in southern Polk County, and has been raging since February. 5,500 acres (8.6 square miles) and twelve homes have been destroyed by the brush fire.

Wildfire Awareness Week highlights the importance of practicing fire safety for your home and community. More info: https://t.co/nxdTV5qw6s pic.twitter.com/vLox5H14h0 — Florida SERT (@FLSERT) April 11, 2017

​Broward, Collier, Glades, Hernando, Mario, Nassau, and Pasco counties are also hard hit. Broward saw a particularly nasty fire that devoured 6,800 acres before it was extinguished on Sunday.

"I';ve continued to be in contact with [Agriculture] Commissioner [Adam] Putnam and local officials about the wildfires across the state and today I am declaring a state of emergency in Florida to ensure we are ready to respond to and prepare for these fires," said Scott in a statement on Tuesday.

Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in response to the 107 wildfires currently burning across the state pic.twitter.com/0EQXv3flzV — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 11, 2017

​The Florida National Guard has been deployed to fight the worst of the fires and the Division of Emergency Management has been tasked with activating a plan to manage the wildfires. Scott has also called for federal assistance.

"Much of Central and South Florida are approaching drought-like conditions and the chances for wildfires are continuing to increase with hotter temperatures and low rainfall," continued Scott. "This may only get worse as we enter the hotter summer months and it is crucial that we take every action right now to be prepared."

BREAKING: Fire Officials say Florida brush fires will likely get worse and now @FLGovScott has declared a state of emergency pic.twitter.com/OE8KR66uts — Amanda Ober (@AmandaOberWESH) April 11, 2017

​Dry, breezy conditions in South Florida have contributed to the spread of the flames, as even tiny fires from cigarette butts or similar can grow into ruinous wildfires.

"From St. George Island in the Panhandle to a wildfire just north of one of the world's most famous tourist attractions in Orlando, we're seeing that every area of our state is susceptible to wildfire," added Putnam, who called this the worst wildfire season since 2011. "May God bless our brave firefighters who are working tirelessly to protect us."

​The 2011 Prairie Fire destroyed about 68,000 acres of brush in Florida before it could be extinguished. This April also marks the tenth anniversary of the Bugaboo Scrub Fire, the largest wildfire in Floridian history. That fire burned over 500,000 acres to cinders in Florida and neighboring Georgia.

7.0-magnitude earthquake in November 2016 caused no damage, nor did a 5.4-magnitude quake in November 2015.