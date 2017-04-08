Russia's Rosatom Discusses Projects on Fukushima Disaster Cleanup With Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rosatom's delegation headed by CEO Alexey Likhachev visited Japan on April 4-7 to discuss the Japanese-Russian memorandum on cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, which was signed in December 2016.

"Special attention was paid to the cooperation in overcoming the consequences of the Fukushima accident with the use of Russian technologies in terms of handling nuclear waste and pulling nuclear facilities out of operation…. In particular, opportunities for implementation of projects concerning the problem of melted fuel extraction and rehabilitation of polluted territories were discussed with Japanese partners," the statement on Rosatom's website read.

© REUTERS/ Toru Hanai/File Photo Many Evacuation Orders Lifted, but Fukushima Residents Still Face Challenges

According to the statement, the delegation also visited Fukushima NPP to get acquainted with the current situation and the work on recovery from the accident.

In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a tsunami that hit Fukushima NPP, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. The accident is considered to be the world's worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident that took place in the Soviet Ukraine in 1986.

Earlier in the year, it was announced that Japan's research institution Mitsubishi chose two Rosatom subsidiaries, RosRAO and Techsnabexport to take part in the efforts to eliminate the consequences of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.