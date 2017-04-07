Register
00:08 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Soviet ice-breakers in the Chukchee Sea, the Arctic Ocean

    In Hot Water: Arctic Ocean Turned Inside Out by ‘Atlantification’

    © Sputnik/ V. Chistiakov
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 21310

    A new study from an international team of oceanographers shows that the Eastern Arctic Ocean is undergoing an ‘Atlantification’ which is rapidly warming its upper layers and may be the cause for the rapid melting of Arctic sea ice.

    The team, which was led by researchers from the International Arctic Research Center (IARC) and the University of Washington, charted Arctic Ocean temperatures over a 15-year period. They then published their findings in the journal Science on Thursday.

    Unless you live in Greenland, the upper reaches of Canada, Siberia or Norway, you're probably more familiar with the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans than you are the Arctic Ocean. They differ in one very fundamental sense: the Atlantic and Pacific grow colder the farther deep you go, while the Arctic gets warmer. This is because of the warm Atlantic waters flowing into the icy Arctic waters. 

    The researchers used tethered moorings to record ocean temperatures at various depths over 15 years. What they found was that sea ice was melting not only on the surface from warm air temperatures, but also deep below the surface. 

    Sea ice in the Ross Sea, Antarctica
    © Wikipedia/
    ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’: Polar Sea Ice Falls to Record Low

    Oceans are divided into layers known as stratas which have very different density, salinity and inhabitants. The stratas are separated by clines, thin layers of fluid that separate the stratas. In the Arctic Ocean, the deeper, saltier water and the shallower, fresher water are separated by the halocline layer.

    The researchers found that the warm Atlantic water has begun to penetrate the halocline. This has caused ice in the lower strata to melt, which causes further penetration of the halocline and makes the layers more similar in temperature and salinity.

    This is the cause of a feedback loop, because the more the integrity of the halocline is damaged, the more warm water reaches the surface and the more ice melts, which further undermines the halocline.

    Russian polar explorers work to set up a new drifting station in the Arctic
    © Sputnik/ Anna Yudina
    Arctic, Antarctic Sea Ice Cover Shrinks to Record Low in February

    "I first went to the Arctic in about 1969, and I've never seen anything like this," said Eddy Carmack  with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, one of the study's authors. "Back then we just assumed the Arctic is as it is and it will be that way forevermore. So what we're seeing in the last decade or so is quite remarkable."

    The researchers believe this to one of the reasons Arctic sea ice has been shrinking at such dramatic rates, to the tune of 13 percent a decade. They aren't sure what will happen as a result of this "massive shift" but they suggest that it could have profound consequences for the entire Arctic Ocean if the trend continues.

    For the moment, this inversion has been limited to one section of the Arctic, but researchers say that may not last for much longer, and the "Atlantification" will spread to the rest of the 5.4 million-square-mile ocean.

    Related:

    US, Russia Cooperating on Hydrographic Mapping of Arctic Ocean Floor
    Norway Set to Launch New Ocean Strategy Amid Faster Changes in Arctic
    Canadian Researchers to Begin Arctic Ocean Continental Shelf Survey
    Russian Satellite Network Set to Monitor Arctic, World Ocean
    US Icebreaker to Begin 4-Month Mission to Map Arctic Ocean Floor
    Tags:
    climate change, ocean, melting ice, sea ice, University of Washington, International Arctic Research Center, Arctic Ocean, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok