Register
16:01 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Polar bear

    Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them After Brexit

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    The consequences of the UK leaving the EU are not just impacting the world of finance, business and property - it may also have a huge affect on endangered animals.

    Over recent months, since Britain voted to leave the European Union, countless stories have hit the media on how Brexit will not only impact the UK economy, but also how leaving the trading bloc could isolate it. It seems that this is not the only post-Brexit impact, as endangered animals will also have problems once the UK departs from the EU. 

    Lemur
    © Photo: Pixabay
    LemurFaceID to Help Primate 'Move It, Move It' From Endangered Species List

    Zoos have warned that leaving the union could have "beastly" consequences for wildlife. The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) have said that Brexit could halt free movement of animals across Europe and exclude the UK from EU-wide breeding programs.

    If Britain leaves the EU without a deal, BIAZA say that UK zoos could effectively be thrown out of EU-wide breeding programs and forced into lengthy negotiations with each country. 

    Zebra shark swims at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, on April 26, 2012.T
    © AFP 2017/ Joe Klamar
    Zebra shark

    The current situation allows zoo animals to travel around the EU; zoos within the trading bloc are able to develop cross-border partnerships, so that animals can find mates. This process helps to ensure the survival of endangered species.

    However if no deal is established, zoos in the UK will have to negotiate bilateral deals, which could take a long time to set-up. 

    As an example BIAZA cites a Sumatran tiger named Joao moved from Krefeld Zoo in Germany to Dudley Zoo in 2013, where he has been partnered with his "girlfriend" Daseep.

    Meanwhile, the all-female herd of elephants at Twycross Zoo in the East Midlands is currently getting ready to move to the continent as part of the European Breeding Program.

    The chief executive of BIAZA, Kristen Pullen, has said it is hard to pinpoint which animals will be impacted the most by Brexit:

    "It is hard to pinpoint a particular species within our breeding programs because all of them could potentially be impacted if we suddenly can't deal on a European basis, or it's much harder to deal on a European basis."

    However, despite the difficulty to name the species that will be most affected, Ms. Pullen and her team have said that animals with a shorter lifespan are at most risk, rare types of rodents were being considered as the most vulnerable. In addition to this, polar bears, female gorillas and zebra sharks are also at risk of being harmed due to Brexit. 

    Ms. Pullen said that the government was not providing clarity on the situation and there was a degree of uncertainty around what would happen, causing zoos to re-evaluate the situation. 

    ​There is currently free movement of zoo animals across the EU, because all member states sign up to the same high standards of health and welfare.

    Zoos work together in cross-border partnerships, so they can find mates and draw on a bigger gene pool, helping to ensure the survival of rare and endangered animals.

    Baby gorilla relaxes on her mother Kibara at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The female baby gorilla was born on Dec. 4, 2016 and was named Kianga on Thursday.
    © AP Photo/ Jens Meyer
    Baby gorilla relaxes on her mother Kibara at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The female baby gorilla was born on Dec. 4, 2016 and was named Kianga on Thursday.

    There is also a fear that not only will endangered animals be impacted by Brexit, but also zoologists, the people who study and observe animals, could be prevented from traveling to EU countries. 

    Curbs on travel between the UK and EU countries could hinder the ability of zoologists to move freely, stifling talent and undermining conservation, experts warned.    

    However, is this just another "blame Brexit" headline?

    ​Over recent months, Britain exiting the EU has been blamed for most things, from economic failure to businesses exiting the UK. These new rumours of endangered animals suffering as a result of Brexit could be seen, according to some experts, as another #BlameBrexit narrative.

    Related:

    Elephant Wars: A Story of 'Animal Arms Race' Between Berlin's Zoos
    Rival Zoos Face Off in a Cute Animals Twitter Contest
    Conservationists Buzzing as First Wild Bee Added to Endangered Species List
    LemurFaceID to Help Primate 'Move It, Move It' From Endangered Species List
    Tags:
    post-Brexit, freedom of movement, Brexit, endangered species, negotiations, zoo, animals, European Union, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok