Register
17:21 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Global warming

    'Truly Uncharted Territory': Climate Change Surpasses Human Understanding

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    010731

    The World Meteorological Organization has issued a report on the state of global climate, which warns the Earth has reached the stage by which scientists can no longer fully understand its environmental conditions - humankind has, the Organization believes, now stepped into truly "uncharted territory" in respect of climate.

    The report found a number of environmental factors are moving rapidly beyond human understanding — globally, sea levels have risen by 20 centimeters since 1900, primarily due to thermal expansion of the oceans, and melting of glaciers and ice caps.

    "Even without a strong El Nino in 2017, we are seeing other remarkable changes across the planet that are challenging the limits of our understanding of the climate system," said World Climate Research Programme Director David Carlson. 

    February 2017 was an exceptionally warm month — the second warmest on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), after February 2016. NOAA also reports that 11,743 warm temperature records were tied or broken in the US alone.

    Climate change
    Pixabay
    February 2017 Second Hottest Since 1880

    Average sea surface temperatures in 2016 were the warmest ever recorded, but as sea levels rise, Arctic ice levels are falling and struggling to sustain throughout winter, with the seasonal maximum of Arctic ice — 14.52 million square kilometers on March 23 — the lowest in the 1979-2016 satellite record. Elsewhere, the 2016 autumn freeze-up was exceptionally slow, with sea ice extent even contracting for a few days in mid-November.

    Provisional figures show 2016 was the driest on record over the Amazon Basin, with significant droughts in north-east Brazil. For the second year in a row, rainfall in Southern Africa was widely 20 to 60 per cent below average for the summer rainy season in 2015/2016.

    The WMO report cites numerous examples the authors believe demonstrate mankind's inability to truly deal with the deleterious impact of volatile environmental conditions. For instance, the World Food Programme estimates that 18.2 million people would require emergency assistance by early 2017. By 2040, 600 million children will face water shortages — roughly 1 in 4 children worldwide.

    In 2016, Hurricane Matthew, the first category four storm to make landfall since 1963, caused widespread devastation to Haiti. Millions suffered food and power shortages, with global aid organizations unable to coordinate a truly effective response.

    The largest wildfire in Canadian history broke out in Fort McMurray in May 2016 — it devastated 590,000 hectares of land, engulfing 2,400 buildings and leading to the total evacuation of the city. Strong winds and low humidity combined with temperatures in excess of 33C, sending the fire spreading out of control. It burned well into July.

    However, climate change is not merely a geological problem — it has wide-reaching consequences for the global economy, health and social cohesion posed by rising temperatures. Economic investment in climate change responses has been sluggish, but climate change has now become a significant economic problem.

    The WMO note carbon dioxide levels in the Earth's atmosphere reached 400 parts per million in 2015, a symbolic benchmark, and are expected not fall for many generations to come, if ever at all, due to the long-lasting nature of CO2. These figures are already almost outside human comprehension, and should they rise further, the problem will be fully out of human control.

    "We are seeing remarkable changes across the planet, challenging the limits of our understanding of the climate system. We are now in truly uncharted territory," said World Climate Research Programme Director David Carlson.

    Previously, the major question hovering over climate change was that of its existence. Now, climate change has been deemed irrefutable by a host of scientific organizations — and the connection between human activity and climate change judged unassailable.

    "With levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere consistently breaking new records, the influence of human activities on the climate system has become more and more evident," commented WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

    Now, the WMO ask whether mankind is in fact too late to improve environmental conditions to a suitable degree to ensure their future survival — and the longevity of the planet.

    The Paris Agreement was entered under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change November 2016, a landmark in governmental tackling of climate change. However, implementation remains theoretical — practical, efficient change is still required, with Taalas stating the agreement needs to curb greenhouse gases, foster climate resilience and facilitate mainstream climate adaption into national development policies.

    The WMO report was presented to UN member states and climate experts at an event on Climate Change and Sustainable Development in New York March 23.

    Related:

    ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’: Polar Sea Ice Falls to Record Low
    Earth Sees Hottest Year on Record in 2016, Extreme Weather Continues – WMO
    February 2017 Second Hottest Since 1880
    Areas of Amazon Dying Due to Drought, Deforestation Could Change World Climate
    Tags:
    temperature changes, Environment, climate, global warming, climate change, World Meteorological Organization, Arctic, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok