Register
03:41 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The revelations about the risk to drinking water come as California enters the fourth year of an unprecedented drought with barely any rainfall in January, normally the state’s wettest month.

    UNICEF: 600 Million Children to Face Water Shortages in 20 Years

    © AP Photo/ Rich Pedroncelli
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    A new report from the United Nations says that in the year 2040, 600 million of the world’s children will live in areas with severe water shortages.

    The report comes courtesy of the United Nations' International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and is dramatically entitled "Thirsting For a Future." The report predicts that the soaring global population (projected to be around 9 billion in the year 2040), droughts and rising sea levels will increase the demand and decrease the supply of water.

    "A major factor in water stress will be a global increase in demand for water, driven largely by industrialization, population growth, demographic shifts, food production and increased consumption. Taking longer showers, cleaning cars, watering gardens and eating more meat – all take their toll," reads the introduction the report.

    "If action is not taken to plan for water stress, and to safeguard access to safe water and sanitation, many of these children will face a higher risk of death, disease and malnutrition."

    Children are seen at a Unicef school programme at the Muna internally displaced people (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria December 1, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Afolabi Sotunde
    UNICEF Calls for Implementation of Steps to Promote Safety of Child Refugees

    The report also makes a point that the water crisis disproportionately affects women and girls and people living in poor countries. "Globally, women and girls already spend about 200 million hours a day gathering water," time that the report argues should be spent in school or at other work.

    "Today, we're failing a quarter of the world's children by not ensuring the most basic component of their well-being. Clean water affects everything from a child's health to their education and to their safety. Providing access to clean, safe water must quickly become a global priority before it's too late," said UNICEF Canada President David Morley.

    The report claims that the "crisis is not inevitable, but we must act now… Climate change is contributing to a growing water crisis, putting the lives of millions of children at risk."

    Pakistani nomad girl waits for her turn to fetch fresh water at Rawalpindi's slums in Pakistan. (File)
    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    Wells Run Dry: Pakistan to Face Total Water Shortage by 2025 – Study

    The report also calls for the construction of resilient water and sanitation systems to protect sources from contamination.

    The Global Risks Report 2017, published by the World Economic Forum, claims that 36 countries face "extremely high" levels of water stress. Water crises are the third-largest risk in terms of impact to modern-day humanity. Extreme weather events are in second and weapons of mass destruction take first place. 

    Related:

    Tap Water in Alberta Town Turns ‘Very, Very Pink’ (PHOTOS)
    Damascus Water Shortage Threatens 5.5Mln People, May Trigger Epidemic
    India Sizzles from Scorching Heat, Faces Water Shortage
    Oregon Teen Discovers Cheap Way to Make Saltwater Drinkable
    With Internet But Without Drinking Water: Rural Life in Southeast Turkey
    Tags:
    climate change, water shortage, water, United Nations, UNICEF
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Trump North Korea Cartoon
    Two Arms, Two Legs: Obama and Trump Must Be the Same Guy
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok