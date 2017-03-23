Register
20:07 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Dinosaur

    New Discovery 'Tyrannosaurus Wrecks' Previous Assumptions About Dinosaurs

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 1010

    Scientists believe the classification of two major dinosaur groups has been wrong for over a century, a finding as seismic as discovering cats are actually dogs – just the latest breakthrough that has revolutionized human study and understanding of dinosaurs.

    The paper, published by a team of researchers at the Natural History Museum, also suggests the location of the first dinosaurs might be incorrect, and points to a cat-sized fossil in Scotland, previously believed to be unimportant, as evidence.

    "This is a textbook changer — if it continues to pan out. It's only one analysis, but it's a thorough one,"commented  paleontologist Thomas Holtz from University of Maryland.

    Currently, the dinosaur evolutionary tree divides dinosaurs up into two groups — Ornithischia and Saurischia. Dino species are placed into one of these groups depending on their hip bone structure — if their hips were bird-like, they're ornithischian, if their hips were lizard-like — saurischian.

    The bird-like Ornithischia group includes relatives of Stegosaurus and Triceratops, whereas theropods such as Tyrannosaurus rex, sauropods such as Diplodocus, and the carnivorous Herrerasauridae all fell within the lizard-hipped Saurischia group.

    Tyrannosaurus Rex
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tyrannosaurus Rex

    The paper says this may not be the case after all, based on analysis of 457 anatomical features from 74 dinosaur species across both groups. The team's hypothesis is theropod beasts may have been erroneously classified, citing a number of similarities between the theropods and the Ornithischia group. The analysis indicates the theropods and the Ornithischias share 21 anatomical traits, such as a distinctively ridged jaw, and a unique bone fusion in their feet.

    Despite the paper's seismic implications for the study of dinosaurs, the team is quick to reassure their peers and the public that the vast majority of information already collated on dinosaurs — how the beasts breathed, moved, reproduced, grew up, and socialized — will remain unchanged. Nonetheless, the conclusions do demand that most basic structures of the entire dinosaur family tree, used as the backbone of research into the creatures for over a century, are reassessed — and potentially rewritten.

    Moreover, prior to the study, researchers had dated the emergence of dinosaurs to the Triassic period, around 237 million years ago, on the Gondwana super-continent, an area that would later become the southern hemisphere. The redrawing of dinosaurs' family tree means a previously unimportant fossil from Scotland, Saltopus, could in fact be the common ancestor of all dinosaurs — dating their emergence at least five million years earlier than previously thought, and their place of origin in the modern day UK.

    Which a controversial suggestion, the paper's hypothesis has already attracted a number of influential backers. In a Nature article accompanying the paper, paleontologist Kevin Padian of the University of California, Berkeley, said the study was "original…a provocative reassessment" of dinosaur origins and relationships. Paleobiologist Jakob Vinther, University of Bristol, says he conducted tests of his own to verify the findings, and achieved the same results.

    If accepted into textbooks, the revised evolutionary tree would even necessitate the rewriting of the formal definition of dinosaurs, potentially removing long-necked herbivores, such as Brontosaurus and Diplodocus out of the dinosaur family tree.

    Commenting on the prospect, lead researcher Timothy G. Baron said it was not his original intention to radically amend the dinosaurs' family tree to such a degree.

    "I didn't want to make Dippy not a dinosaur. That would have created a lot of upset. I didn't want to be chased out of every conference I went to for the rest of my career," Baron is reported to have said.

    Dippy is the iconic skeleton that was displayed at the Natural History Museum for 112 years.

    Related:

    Proof of Dinosaur Evolution Found During Remote Brazilian Excavation
    Jurassic Coop: Scientists Grow Chickens With Legs of a Dinosaur
    Scientists Drilling Their Way to Center of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Crater
    Tags:
    discovery, science, species, skeleton, paleontology, dinosaurs, United States, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok