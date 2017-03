MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has hit the Indonesian island of Bali, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake occurred at 7:10 a.m. local time (23:10 GMT, Tuesday) 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) north-east of Banjar Pasekan province at a depth of 118.4 kilometers.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.