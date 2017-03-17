Record 66% of US Democrats Worried About Global Warming

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gallup's annual poll indicated that independents were similarly worried about the issue, with 45 percent saying they worried a great deal, up 11 points from 2016.
The survey shows only 18 percent of Republicans said they were worried about climate change, the same number as last year, showing a widening gap between the two key parties.
This comes after US President Donald Trump described man-made global warming as a Chinese "hoax". On Wednesday, he announced a midterm review of Barack Obama’s rules that would cut greenhouse gas emissions.
