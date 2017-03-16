Register
12:09 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Whisky

    Bottoms Up! Danes Convert Scotch Into Energy in Lucrative Scheme

    © Photo: pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 20830

    Many connoisseurs consider imbibing Scotch whisky to be a refreshing and energizing experience. It is a little-known fact, however, that whisky can literally be used as a source of energy, and a lucrative one at that.

    The Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights illuminate the night sky on November 12, 2015 near the town of Kirkenes in northern Norway.
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Green Thumbs Up! Norway to Pioneer Electric Jets in Arctic
    The Scottish Highlands are renowned for their poetic scenery, majestic misty glens, excellent fishing and world-class whisky. Incidentally, it's the whisky part that attracted a Danish biorefinery that produces green energy.

    In the wee hamlet of Rothes, northwest of Aberdeen, the Danish company Aalborg Energie Technik runs a biorefinery that helps utilize tons of waste products from local distilleries (locally known as "mask"), Danish news outlet Copenhagen Post reported.

    "The mask has to be dried before it can be incinerated, which is why we have delivered a plant for drying that uses the surplus heat from the energy production," Hans Erik Askou, the head of Aalborg Energie Technik, told the Danish Confederation for Industry (DI).

    The whisky-processing biorefinery is only one of the 20 that Aalborg Energie Technik runs across Europe, including in its home country Denmark, France, England, Italy, Austria and Germany. According to Hans Erik Askou, each of them has been adapted to work in local conditions.

    Wind turbine
    © Photo: pixabay
    Denmark Aiming at Wind Energy 'Silicon Valley' in North Sea
    Bioenergy, which at first may sound like an eco-friendly whim or a PR-stunt, is in fact a lucrative business in Denmark, accounting for billions of kroner and thousands of jobs, while helping utilizing food waste. Aalborg Energie Technik is only one of 1,200 Danish companies working with bioenergy completely or partially. In total, bioenergy is a booming sector with an annual turnover of 25 billion DKK ($3.6bln). The industry generates 11,500 jobs and exports worth 8 billion DKK ($1.2bln) a year.

    While Danes are not the nation that one automatically associates with whiskey (unlike the Irish or the Scots), they are known to have been waging a not-so-serious "whiskey war" with Canada for decades. The good-natured territorial dispute concerns barren and desolate Hans Island, situated in the middle of the 22-mile wide Nares Strait, which separates Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, from Canada. However, the rival nations never let the "war" degenerate into a real conflict. Officials from both countries are known to have established a tradition of leaving bottles of alcoholic beverages together with welcoming notes for the rivaling party since the 1930s, giving the "war" its name.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Burning Fat for a Better World: Finns to Convert Grease Waste Into Diesel Fuel
    Finnish City Fed Up With Flocks of Fowls Compromising Flight Safety
    Tags:
    environment, bioenergy cluster, whisky, Scandinavia, Scotland, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok