Bottoms Up! Danes Convert Scotch Into Energy in Lucrative Scheme

In the wee hamlet of Rothes, northwest of Aberdeen, the Danish company Aalborg Energie Technik runs a biorefinery that helps utilize tons of waste products from local distilleries (locally known as "mask"), Danish news outlet Copenhagen Post reported.
"The mask has to be dried before it can be incinerated, which is why we have delivered a plant for drying that uses the surplus heat from the energy production," Hans Erik Askou, the head of Aalborg Energie Technik, told the Danish Confederation for Industry (DI).
The whisky-processing biorefinery is only one of the 20 that Aalborg Energie Technik runs across Europe, including in its home country Denmark, France, England, Italy, Austria and Germany. According to Hans Erik Askou, each of them has been adapted to work in local conditions.
While Danes are not the nation that one automatically associates with whiskey (unlike the Irish or the Scots), they are known to have been waging a not-so-serious "whiskey war" with Canada for decades. The good-natured territorial dispute concerns barren and desolate Hans Island, situated in the middle of the 22-mile wide Nares Strait, which separates Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, from Canada. However, the rival nations never let the "war" degenerate into a real conflict. Officials from both countries are known to have established a tradition of leaving bottles of alcoholic beverages together with welcoming notes for the rivaling party since the 1930s, giving the "war" its name.
Canada and Denmark fight over Hans Island with whisky and Schnapps— WR Record (@WR_Record) November 8, 2016
> https://t.co/75JSgl9XxQ pic.twitter.com/Be7Do2ee82
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)