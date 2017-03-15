Register
00:01 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Antarctica's Granite Harbor, turned green by phytoplankton. The photos were taken by NASA's Operational Land Imager (OLI).

    Happy Saint Paddy’s Day?! Algae Turns Antarctic Ice Green (PHOTOS)

    © NASA. Operational Land Imager
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 71 0 0

    Luck of the Irish? NASA’s Operational Land Imager (OLI) has released photos of a huge patch of Antarctic ice that has turned a spectral shade of green.

    The colorful ice is located at Granite Harbor in southern Antarctica, and spans a 16-mile (26 km) stretch. The pale green hue comes from wisps of algae trapped under a layer of slushy sea ice.

    Marine glaciologist Jan Lieser with Australia's Antarctic Climate and Ecosystems Cooperative Research Center explained that the "green color is caused by phytoplankton at the water's surface that have discolored the sea ice."

    Antarctica's Granite Harbor, turned green by phytoplankton. The algae is trapped beneath slushy sea ice.
    © NASA. Operational Land Imager
    Antarctica's Granite Harbor, turned green by phytoplankton. The algae is trapped beneath slushy sea ice.

    "These microscopic marine plants, also called microalgae, typically flourish in the waters around Antarctica in the austral spring and summer [autumn and winter in the Northern Hemisphere], when the edge of the sea ice recedes and there is ample sunlight. But scientists have noticed that given the right conditions, they can grow in autumn too [the Northern Hemisphere's spring]." 

    A similar phenomenon was observed by Lieser's team in East Antarctica in 2012, and NASA observed phytoplankton in Terra Nova Bay, not far from Granite Harbor, in 2015 and 2017. 

    With the right set of circumstances in terms of sunlight, wind, sea ice, predation and food sources, plankton populations can grow at incredible speed. The algae has reproduced so quickly that the OLI spectroscope can see it from its orbit 436 miles over Earth, which has shocked marine biologists.

    Antarctica's Granite Harbor, turned green by phytoplankton. The green has spread over 16 square miles of water.
    © NASA. Operational Land Imager
    Antarctica's Granite Harbor, turned green by phytoplankton. The green has spread over 16 square miles of water.

    The OLI is attached to Landsat 8, NASA and the US Geographical Survey's 2013 Earth observation satellite.

    "In early 2017, there was not much ice anchored to the shoreline [called fast ice], a condition that is thought to help 'seed' phytoplankton growth. But offshore winds and sunlight favorable for growth made conditions similar to previous years that supported blooms, according to Lieser," said NASA in a statement.

    An expedition to Granite Harbor to further investigate the algae is planned for April 2017.

    Related:

    Antarctic Ice Crack to Produce Monstrous Iceberg Later This Year (VIDEO)
    Christmas at World's End: How It is Celebrated in the Antarctic
    Discovered: Enormous Antarctic ‘Sea Monster’ Lived 66 Million Years Ago
    Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing - Drops to New Record Low in June
    Glowing Blue Water: Sparkling Algae Lights Up Tasmanian Bay (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    photo, ice, plankton, algae, US Geological Survey (USGS), NASA, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok