Register
00:57 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Pink water in Onoway, Alberta Canada.

    Tap Water in Alberta Town Turns ‘Very, Very Pink’ (PHOTOS)

    © Sky News
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 8511

    Water that looks like pink Kool-Aid sounds like something from a child’s drawings, or maybe an irradiated nuclear wasteland. But in a small town in Alberta, Canada, that is exactly what they are dealing with.

    Local resident Vicki Veldhuyzen Van Zanten (five internet points to anyone who can say that ten times fast) of Onoway, Alberta, told CTV that on Tuesday, her neighbor called and told her that the tap water was pink. Not long after, Van Zanten's daughter turned on the tap and found that a purplish liquid was coming out.

    Water in Onoway, Alberta Canada was dyed pink by the treatment chemical potassium permanganate.
    © AP Photo/ Victoria Van Zanten
    Water in Onoway, Alberta Canada was dyed pink by the treatment chemical potassium permanganate.

    The purple turned to pink, and the town's Facebook page revealed that the phenomenon was repeating itself all across the little town of roughly 1,000 residents.

    So what caused the change? Alien bacteria? Brainwashing fluid? Psychomagnotheric slime produced by the Cult of Gozer? None of that, according to Onoway mayor Dale Krasnow. The town washes the filters at its water-treatment plant with a chemical called potassium permanganate, which can turn water pink in large quantities.

    A stuck valve let the compound leak into the drinking water. Krasnow insisted that there was no danger to the public, but Onoway has nonetheless drained its reservoir to flush the chemical out.

    New Jersey Parents Told Not to Worry After Lead Discovered in School Drinking Water
    © Flickr/ Martina Yach
    India's Water Woes: Large Scale Desalination of Sea Water in the Offing

    "The reservoir was drained, however some of the chemical still made it into the distribution system," Krasnow said in a statement. "While it is alarming to see pink water coming from your taps, potassium permanganate is used in normal treatment processes to help remove iron and manganese and residents were never at risk."

    "Could the town have done a better job of communicating what was going on yesterday to our community? Absolutely, without a doubt," Krasnow said in a Facebook post. "And we do apologize for that. This is a situation we can certainly learn from and develop a strategy for better response and communication should we ever face the same or similar situation in the future.

    ​Alberta Health Services spokeswoman Shannon Evans said the water is safe to drink, but "individuals with sensitive skin may wish to use an alternate source of water for bathing, at this time, due to small but potential risk for temporary skin irritation."

    Carbonated water
    © Flickr/ Juho Metsävuori
    Officials: Contaminated Water in Flint Now Safe, But Please Don’t Drink It

    Van Zanten said she was not going to drink the water for a while, regardless of what the mayor's office says. Her reason? "[The water] was very, very pink."

    This sounds like wisdom on Van Zanten's part. While potassium permanganate diluted with water is extensively used as an antiseptic, water-treatment additive, and flame retardant, it can be quite dangerous in large doses. it can stain and burn skin on contact. Ingestion can cause throat burning, abdominal pain, and nausea, with a dose of 10 grams enough to kill, according to a 1990 paper. If it comes in contact with simple alcohols, it explodes, and we all know about the stereotypes of Canadians and drinking.

    Related:

    Catwalk Trolling: Italian Fashion House Closes Show With Pink Pussyhats
    Australia's Bubblegum-Pink Lake
    Mysterious Orange Alligator Confuses South Carolina Residents
    Curiosity Rover Finds Purple Rocks on Mars
    Extremely Rare Violet Diamond Worth Millions Discovered in Australia
    Tags:
    contamination, water supply, Alberta, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok