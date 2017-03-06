Register
04:43 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A plane in the sky.

    On the Right Track: Altering Flight Routes Could Make Air Travel Less Harmful

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 16730

    Airlines around the globe might be able to significantly reduce the adverse impact on the environment of air travel by simply changing their flight paths, according to a study by an international research team.

    Climate change
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Trump to Sign Executive Orders Targeting Climate, Water Rules
    The study, published on Thursday in the journal Environmental Research Letters, found that by implementing insignificant changes to certain flight routes, airlines could reduce their carriers' adverse impact on the climate by as much as 10%. Remarkably, operating costs would only increase by 1% as a result.

    Scientists long ago concluded that carbon emissions at high altitudes do much more damage to the environment than equivalent emissions released on the ground.

    A team of scientists from the University of Reading in the UK, the DLR Institute of Atmospheric Physics in Germany and other institutions came up with the solution by evaluating 85 alternative routes for 400 flights crossing the Atlantic Ocean daily and calculating their emissions.

    "Climate-friendly routing of aircraft has an exciting potential to decrease the climate impact of aviation without the need for costly redesign of aircraft, their engines and airports," said Keith Shine, professor of meteorology and climate science at the University of Reading and one of the study's lead authors.

    "With more targeted research, it could become a reality in the next 10 years," he said.

    A leopard sits at the rehabilitation centre of the Jaldapara Wild Life Sanctuary, some 165 kms from Siliguri on July 4, 2009
    © AFP 2016/ DIPTENDU DUTTA
    Half of Endangered Mammals Are Harmed by Climate Change
    However, the researchers admitted that despite the promising perspectives, the smart routing strategy was "not mature enough to be directly implemented," as there remain such issues as the need for greater scientific certainty in their estimations and cost increases, even though they were found to be low.

    Passenger and cargo airplanes are major contributors to carbon emissions around the world, with an average Boeing 747 burning about 36,000 gallons over the course of a 10-hour flight.    

    Related:

    'Missed Opportunity': WWF Slams EU's Environment Policy for Post-Brexit Future
    EU Parliament's Approval of CETA Blow to Environment - Greenpeace
    Withdrawal From EU Control Mechanisms to Put UK Environment Policy at Risk
    Tags:
    flight, climate change, emissions, plane
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Palmyra: Before and After
    Palmyra: Before and After
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok