Register
21:50 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Panda

    Pandamonium! Secret of Cuddly Bear's Unique Black and White Markings Solved

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    021150

    Pandas are arguably the most aesthetically unique animals left roaming the planet. The bamboo-munchers' distinctive black-and-white patterns have been the cause of much speculation and mythologizing as to their origin - but now researchers believe they have finally answered the enigma.

    Many theories of panda coloration have been advanced over the centuries. Tibetan legend has it pandas are constantly mourning their fallen relatives, and so have sad eyes, and wear black arm sashes to commemorate the fallen.

    More modern postulation has attributed their markings to the temperature regulation and daytime glare — ensuring they can stay comfortable whatever the habitat, whatever the time of year, and can see in intense sun.

    The reason their coats are such a mystery is that typically animal camouflage either serves an offensive or defensive purpose — making blending in with the scenery easier to avoid the attention of predators, or making sneaking up on prey that much sneakier. Yet, pandas are herbivorous, they are at risk from very few predators, being solitary and peaceful animals, usually keen to avoid confrontation.
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The reason their coats are such a mystery is that typically animal camouflage either serves an offensive or defensive purpose — making blending in with the scenery easier to avoid the attention of predators, or making sneaking up on prey that much sneakier. Yet, pandas are herbivorous, they are at risk from very few predators, being solitary and peaceful animals, usually keen to avoid confrontation.

    The biggest threats to pandas are everyday human actions — their existence is threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, and by people harvesting plants in forests. Moreover, panda patterning doesn't look like the type of disguise one would adopt to blend in with one's surroundings, especially if you can weigh as much as 160 kilograms (350 pounds).

    Nevertheless, a new study by University of California scientists, published in Behavioral Ecology, may have the answer to the age-old riddle.

    To find out the secret of the panda getup, scientists compared panda pelage to the dark and light coloring of 195 other terrestrial carnivore species and 39 bear subspecies, then matched their patterns against environmental conditions and social behaviors. 

    It itches! Check out these pandas enjoying a good scratch
    YouTube/CGTN
    #EverybodyScratchNow: Chubby Pandas Love a Good Scratch

    The scientists found no link between temperature and coat color, or any association between eye markings and daytime glare. They did however find a connection between lighter colors and snow cover, suggesting a panda's white markings help hide the animal in snowy habitats.

    Meanwhile, darker markings likely hide them in the forest, where they face their worst enemy — leopards. Pandas, the researchers feel, evolved both colors as a compromise, because they are active year-round in both habitats.

    This of course leaves the question of a panda's face patches, although the analysis may have solved this too — the markings on carnivores' heads are not used for camouflage, but to communicate. 

    Species with strongly contrasting hues between ears and face tend to be fierce, suggesting pandas may use their ears to signal warnings to predators, and their eye patches to help them recognize one another.
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Species with strongly contrasting hues between ears and face tend to be fierce, suggesting pandas may use their ears to signal warnings to predators, and their eye patches to help them recognize one another.

    Pandas cover their eyepatches with their paws when they don't want to seem aggressive.

    Other studies have shown pandas are capable of remembering these patches, which can vary wildly in size and shape. These patches can also be enlarged when a panda stares at a competitor.

    Related:

    Vienna's Precious Panda Twins Allowed to Play Outside for First Time
    Baby Panda Gives Lessons How to Hug
    Panda Problems: Clumsy Cub Gets His Head Stuck in the Floor
    Clumsy Panda Climbs a Tree
    Panda Joins Wintery Fun
    Tags:
    mystery, panda, scientists, research, study, animals, University of California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok