Register
11:13 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Actor Leonardo DiCaprio walks in the stage during a news conference of the movie “The Revenant” in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 23, 2016

    Titanic Star Rushes in to Save Finnish Forest, Finds Only Tree Stumps

    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 18010

    Ecologically-minded Hollywood luminary Leonardo DiCaprio has voiced concern over proposed felling on an island on a lake in northern Finland. However, his conservation efforts arrived too late, as the chopping was already completed by the Finnish state-owned forest administrator.

    Statue of Aleksis Kivi
    © Flickr/ Taneli Mielikäinen
    Rodent Alert! Rats Reside in Cult Monument in Finnish Capital
    Recently DiCaprio sounded the alarm on Instagram for the forests of the "beautiful islands in Lammasjärvi" in north-eastern Finland by sharing a Greenpeace post and asking his followers to spread the word to preserve the islands in Kajaani Municipality.

    However, the Finnish State Forest Enterprise (Metsähallitus) had already completed its logging program on Huuskonsaari, Honkinen and Pärtösaari, three tiny islands in Lake Lammasjärvi, several weeks ago. Environmentalists and conservation organizations "woke up" slightly too late, when loggers had already begun their work, which was completed in a matter of days. Juha Aromaa of Greenpeace told Finnish national broadcaster Yle that the forest was destroyed.

    "We arrived a little late, and the felling was in full swing. Now it's over and we cannot help anymore," Juha Aromaa said.

    Jack Russell Terrier
    © Photo: pixabay
    Man's Best Friend: Finnish Cancer-Sniffing Dogs to Diagnose Dreadful Disease
    Metsähallitus, however, saw no problems with clearing the islands of Lammasjärvi. In the course of the work, the islands' recreational value was taken into account, prompting loggers to use more "sparing" methods than usual.

    "We think everything looks quite good there. The trees were too cramped anyway, and now we have opened up the view of the lake," Metsähallitus planning manager Hannu Tolonen told Yle.

    According to Tolonen, the forest environment did not sustain any damage, since it did not have any protected native species. He ensured that the locals will soon enjoy more berry picking on the brighter clearings that have appeared.

    Sheeps
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Finnish Nature-Lovers Lining Up to Pay to Live as Shepherds
    Logging practices in Kainuu Region have long been a thorn in the eye of nature protection organizations. The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation (FANC) previously identified a number of flaws in Metsähallitus' felling programs. After conservation activists stepped in, Finland's leading pulp and paper manufacturer Stora Enso announced it would not buy wood from land involved in environmental disputes.

    Forests cover 23 million hectares (or roughly 75 percent) of Finland, Europe's most heavily-forested country. The forestry industry is a major contributor to Finland's well-being. The sector accounts for approximately 20 percent of Finland's export revenue and it is a major employer, especially in regional areas. All in all, the forest industry directly and indirectly employs approximately 160,000 people in Finland, a nation of 5.5 million.

    ​Leonardo DiCaprio has 16.4 million followers on Instagram, and his call to protect the islands in Lammasjärvi was appreciated by almost 165,000 users. Previously, DiCaprio has posted other awareness-raising pictures, including ones of the world's smallest dolphin, threatened by fishing in California, and China's poisonous smog. In 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio established his own environmental conservation foundation to protect the world's last wild places.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Finns Win Health Aficionados' Hearts With Wholesome Shroom-Laced Coffee
    Fastidious Finns to Fertilize Fields With Festival-Goers' Urine
    Finnish Company Making Money Out of Fresh Nordic Air
    Finnish Daredevils Have Fun in Extreme Forest Machine Rodeo
    Tags:
    forest, environment, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok