Titanic Star Rushes in to Save Finnish Forest, Finds Only Tree Stumps

However, the Finnish State Forest Enterprise (Metsähallitus) had already completed its logging program on Huuskonsaari, Honkinen and Pärtösaari, three tiny islands in Lake Lammasjärvi, several weeks ago. Environmentalists and conservation organizations "woke up" slightly too late, when loggers had already begun their work, which was completed in a matter of days. Juha Aromaa of Greenpeace told Finnish national broadcaster Yle that the forest was destroyed.
#Regram #RG @greenpeace: These beautiful islands in Lammasjärvi, Finland, are threatened by logging. The forests are of high conservation value and are critical for biodiversity, not to mention extremely beautiful, but we’ve already lost three-quarters of these trees. Tag a friend and spread the word to protect this beautiful landscape….. #instagram #instapic #nofilter #greenpeace #climatechange #globalwarming #Congo #Green #Finland #Nature #Planet #Peace #insta #pictureoftheday #photography #ice #forest #Environment #aerialphotography #Earth #stopdeforestation
"We arrived a little late, and the felling was in full swing. Now it's over and we cannot help anymore," Juha Aromaa said.
"We think everything looks quite good there. The trees were too cramped anyway, and now we have opened up the view of the lake," Metsähallitus planning manager Hannu Tolonen told Yle.
According to Tolonen, the forest environment did not sustain any damage, since it did not have any protected native species. He ensured that the locals will soon enjoy more berry picking on the brighter clearings that have appeared.
Forests cover 23 million hectares (or roughly 75 percent) of Finland, Europe's most heavily-forested country. The forestry industry is a major contributor to Finland's well-being. The sector accounts for approximately 20 percent of Finland's export revenue and it is a major employer, especially in regional areas. All in all, the forest industry directly and indirectly employs approximately 160,000 people in Finland, a nation of 5.5 million.
Dear @LeoDiCaprio, in Finland forests crows 17 million cubic meters annually — despite of cuts! Welcome and see it Yourself 🙂#Lammasjaervi https://t.co/jcTAMxGoAz— Ismo Siikaluoma (@IsmoSiikaluoma) March 1, 2017
Leonardo DiCaprio has 16.4 million followers on Instagram, and his call to protect the islands in Lammasjärvi was appreciated by almost 165,000 users. Previously, DiCaprio has posted other awareness-raising pictures, including ones of the world's smallest dolphin, threatened by fishing in California, and China's poisonous smog. In 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio established his own environmental conservation foundation to protect the world's last wild places.
Upeita sävyjä. #Kuhmo #Lammasjärvi. pic.twitter.com/LZt15ouFZi— Minna Karjalainen (@minna625) September 24, 2016
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)