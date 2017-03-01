Register
00:36 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Jan. 24, 2015 photo, Peter Convey, an ecologist for the British Antarctic Survey, searches for samples on Deception Island, part of the South Shetland Islands archipelago in Antarctica

    Antarctica Station Confirmed to Have Broken Heat Record

    © AP Photo/ Natacha Pisarenko
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 30331

    An Argentine research base logged a new high-temperature record for Antarctica, a finding that has now been confirmed. The temperature was measured at 63.5° Fahrenheit (17.5 degrees Celsius) in March 2015, just a few degrees shy of a record for the entire Antarctic region.

    Esperanza Base's record was confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), By analyzing decades of temperature records to help set benchmarks for temperature fluctuations, WHO is attempting to better understand which are caused by global warming and which are natural variations.

    When the record was first recorded in 2015, Weather Underground reported that the Esperanza record was "made possible by an unusually extreme jet stream contortion that brought a strong ridge of high pressure over the Antarctic Peninsula, allowing warm air from South America to push southwards over Antarctica."

    Antarctica
    © Photo: René Koster Photography
    Manhattan-Sized Iceberg Just Broke Away from Antarctica

    "Verification of maximum and minimum temperatures help us to build up a picture of the weather and climate in one of Earth's final frontiers," said Professor Michael Sparrow, an oceanographer with the World Climate Research Programme.

    Esperanza Base's record is the hottest temperature yet recorded on the Antarctic mainland. The base is located on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula. The Antarctic region (all land below the 60°S latitude) high-temperature record was set on Signy Island, about 360 miles north of Esperanza Base. Signy Island, which hosts a small British research station, recorded a high of 57.6°F (19.8°C) in January 1982.

    By contrast, the lowest temperature recorded on Earth is a slightly chilly —128.6°F (-89.2°C) at the Soviet Vostok station in Central Antarctica, in 1983.

    The WMO is interested in these temperature extremes, and analyzes data from hundreds of weather stations to better understand the Antarctic climate. "The temperatures we announced today are the absolute limit to what we have measured in Antarctica," said geographical science professor Randy Cerveny, with Arizona State University, to phys.org. 

    "Comparing them to other places around the world and seeing how other places have changed in relation to Antarctica gives us a much better understanding of how climate interacts, and how changes in one part of the world can impact other places."

    This Nov. 10, 2016 aerial photo released by NASA, shows a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf.
    © AP Photo/ NASA
    Antarctic Ice Crack to Produce Monstrous Iceberg Later This Year (VIDEO)

    Their interest is more than just scientific curiosity, according to Cerveny. "The polar regions of our planet have been termed the 'canary' in our global environment. Because of their sensitivity to climate changes, sometimes the first influences of changes in our global environment can be seen in the north and south polar regions."

    "Knowledge of the weather extremes in these locations therefore becomes particularly important to the entire world. The more we know of this critically important area to our environment, the more we can understand how all of our global environments are interlinked."

    Related:

    NASA Recovers Solar Telescope, Balloon Stranded in Antarctica for 1 Year
    Antarctica to Host World’s Largest Marine Reserve
    Antarctica to Shed 'Really Cool and Really Scary' Bali-Sized Iceberg
    Out of Nowhere: 8,000 Blue Lakes Appear in Antarctica, Get Scientists Worried
    In the Name of Space Travel: Doc to Spend One Year Living in Antarctica
    Tags:
    climate change, record temperature, World Meteorological organization (WMO), Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Friend in Need
    Trump's Vice Grip
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok