'Missed Opportunity': WWF Slams EU's Environment Policy for Post-Brexit Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the European Commission presented the white paper on the future of the 27-nation bloc.

"This paper is a real missed opportunity to set Europe on the path to a sustainable future in a way that would engage with its citizens – it lacks any vision or leadership. The Commission fails to deliver a credible blueprint for a Union that would live up to shared European values of social justice and environmental protection. Vision, not fear, must be at the heart our Union!" Genevieve Pons said.

© AFP 2016/ Jorge Guerrero Brexit Talks Hampered by Historic Gibraltar 'Pressure Point'

According to the WWF official, the White Paper mentions the environment and sustainable development on a few occasions, but these issues are mostly focused on climate change.

She added that many options presented in the document "are designed to put a halt to higher environmental protection standards," or even to "roll-back" several achievements of the bloc in the environmental sphere.