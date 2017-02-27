Siberian Scientists Invent Method to Create Blood Vessel Vascular Bioprosthesis

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) — Siberian biologists have developed a method of obtaining tissue-engineering designs based on the membranes of polycaprolactone and chitosan, populated by endothelial and smooth muscle cells of human cardiac explants.

The combination of the selected cells and materials is necessary to resolve the issues of strength, durability and physiological graft.

"Bioprosthetic created on the basis of such technology will be able to replace the vessels for a human in need of transplantation. The invention will allow to avoid negative effects: it reduces the risk of inflammation, thrombosis and other immunopathological processes that lead to the blood circulation deficiency," the press release read.