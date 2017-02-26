'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse in Southern Hemisphere (VIDEO)

Follow Sputnik's live feed to see the eclipse for yourself. No special glasses needed!

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 120) Ruptly. © Ruptly. 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse in Southern Hemisphere

If you're lucky enough to witness the eclipse from the ground, please remember that you'll need eye protection to look at it directly.