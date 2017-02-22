Register
16:39 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Vijayan’s night frog (Nyctibatrachus pulivijayani), a newfound 13.6-millimeter frog, sits comfortably on a thumbnail

    New Species of Frogs Smaller Than Fingernails Found in India

    © Photo: National Geographic twitter
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 106 0 0

    The new species of frog are smaller than an inch in size and exclusively belong to the Western Ghats in Peninsular India but are already under threat of extinction.

    Microsoft
    © Flickr/ Scott Beale / Laughing Squid
    Microsoft Launches Skype Lite, Contests Google for India's Slow-Paced Internet
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Indian biologists have discovered tiny frogs, whose existence were earlier unknown. Out of the seven news species discovered in the bio-diversity rich Western Ghats, four are as tiny as the human index finger nail.

    Scientists in India have made a sweet discovery: Seven new frog species, four of which are about the size of an M&M https://t.co/AyyyJZK2Fg

    Scientists believe that these miniature frogs were overlooked because of their insect-like calls and secretive habitats. The new frog species belong to the genus Nyctibatrachus, commonly known as Night Frogs. This find is a result of five years of extensive explorations in the Western Ghats by a group of biologists led by Prof SD Biju of University of Delhi.

    ​Unlike other frogs in the genus that are predominantly stream dwelling, the new miniature frogs were found under damp forest leaf litter or marsh vegetation. Scientists were surprised by the relative abundance of these previously unknown species at their collection localities. The Night Frog genus composed of 28 recognized species of which only three were miniature-sized (<18 mm). Now the total number of known night frog species has increased to 35, of which 20 percent are diminutive in size.

    This frog genus is endemic to the Western Ghats of India and represents an ancient group of frogs that diversified on the Indian landmass approximately 70-80 million years ago, according to the study published in the Science Daily.

    The future of these night frogs is uncertain, as more than 32 percent of the Western Ghats frogs are threatened with extinction.

    “Over 92% of the presently known 225 amphibian species of the Western Ghats are endemic to this region. An exponential two-fold increase in the number of species over the last decade and a half has evidenced that a vast majority of amphibians of this region had remained undiscovered until recently and the trends also suggest that the actual diversity may still be higher than currently estimated. The present rate of species description from the Western Ghats is also comparable to the eight ‘hottest’ biodiversity hotspots of the world,” reads a study published in science journal PeerJ.

    Western Ghats mountain range is one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The region runs parallel to India’s western coast, covering an area measuring approximately 54,054 square miles.

    It is home to hundreds of species of animals and plants, of which 145 species listed as endangered and 51 as critically endangered, according to the UNESCO.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    India- EU Trade Ties Face Rough Weather
    India to Add 42 Radar Stations for Surveillance in Western Coast
    India’s Only Active Volcano Erupts Again From Dead
    Tags:
    frog, biologist, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Mexican Standoff
    Mexican Standoff
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok