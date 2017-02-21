Lavrov: Moscow Sees No Need for International Treaty to Manage Arctic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no need to manage relations in the Arctic through an international treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

"I see no need in an international treaty on governance of the Arctic either in terms of infrastructure, the economy or in terms of safety," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Lavrov said he and Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom, who is on a visit to Moscow, "reaffirmed our common position that there are no issues to be solved by military means or by building up a military presence either in the Arctic, or the Barents region, or the Baltic Sea."

The Arctic shelf is believed to hold enormous deposits of oil and natural gas. According to Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources, the total value of energy resources concentrated in Russia's Arctic region exceeds $30 trillion. Ministry experts predict that in the future, Russian oil and gas production will be mainly concentrated on the Arctic sea shelves.

In 2015, Russia submitted a revised bid to the United Nations, seeking to enlarge its share of the Arctic continental shelf.