Magnitude 4.7 Quake Hits Panama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred about 83 kilometers (51 miles) southeast of Panama City in the Gulf of Panama, US Geological Survey said Tuesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of ten kilometers (six miles).

There are no reports about damages and victims.