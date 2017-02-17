Atlantis Found! Scientist Discover Earth's Hidden Continent, Zealandia

The waters of the south-west Pacific are hiding the long-overlooked continent of Zealandia, a team of geologists from New Zealand, Australia and New Caledonia have concluded.
The continent is as big as India or the entire of Europe: its total land area is about five million square kilometers, according to the researchers. Now, for the most part, it is 94 percent submerged underwater, while the islands of New Caledonia and New Zealand's North and South Islands make up the above-water elements of the continent.
Back in the 19th and 20th centuries, scientists collected data indicating that New Zealand was a fragment of the continental crust. But only now a team led by Nick Mortimer, a geologist at GNS Science (New Zealand Crown Research Institute), have analyzed the results of previous studies and concluded that Zealandia actually exists.
The authors of the study, published in GSA, backed their findings with satellite observations and the results of gravimetry in particular. Gravimetry is the measurement of the strength of a gravitational field, according to which Zealandia consists of continental crust, rather than oceanic crust or volcanic rocks.
Zealandia once made up about 5% of the area of Gondwana, an ancient supercontinent that is believed to once include modern-day Antarctica, South America, Africa, Madagascar and Australia, as well as the Arabian Peninsula and India. According to the scientists, Zealandia began to break away from Gondwana about 100 million years ago. This led to its deformation and thinning, resulting in a large part of the continent to sink under water.
The geologists proposed to recognize Zealandia as a continent, along with Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, Antarctica, North America and South America.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)