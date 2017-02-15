Register
16:18 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Critical temperature

    The Saudi Arabia of Geothermal Power: Iceland Digs Deep for 'New Energy'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    023320

    Scientists are looking to drill a hole into a volcano to try and harness its energy. Embarking on a unique journey, the Iceland Deep Drilling Project (IDDP) plans to exploit the Earth's inner heat, in a bid to power 5,000 homes.

    A rig located at Reykjanes, in southwest Iceland, is drilling into hot rocks to tap into geothermal energy — heat emitted from the Earth, which is clean and sustainable. Geothermal energy can be "harvested" from shallow ground, hot water or rocks found a few miles beneath the Earth's surface and even deeper, in the extremely high temperatures of molten rock, known as magma.   

    The drilling into the geothermal well began on August 12, 2016 and plans to go five kilometers into the Earth's crust, where temperatures will reach between 400°C and 1,000°C. The scientists hope to find the sweet spot of temperatures and pressures, that will allow them to create, supercritical fluid, which is any substance at a temperature and pressure above its critical point.

    This will allow them to potentially generate 50mW of power compared to just five megawatts from a typical well.

    ​On January 25, drilling of the IDDP-2 well reached 4,659 meters, and temperatures at the bottom of the well measured at 427°C.

    In this July 28, 2011 file photo, giant ducts carry superheated steam from within a volcanic field to the turbines at Reykjavik Energy's Hellisheidi geothermal power plant in Iceland.
    © AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley
    In this July 28, 2011 file photo, giant ducts carry superheated steam from within a volcanic field to the turbines at Reykjavik Energy's Hellisheidi geothermal power plant in Iceland.

    "This high-energy concentration of supercritical fluid will give us more output in terms of electricity than a conventional high-temperature fluid," Bjarni Palsson, manager of geothermal research and development at Landsvirkjun, which operates 17 power stations across Iceland, said in a recent interview.

    Dr. Jonathan Busby, team leader of renewables and energy security at the British Geological Survey (BGS), a company that researches geological innovations, said that this type of energy extraction is good for the environment. Dr. Busby also believes a key aim of Icelandic drilling is to develop an environmentally friendly way to extract the energy.

    Magnus Helgason, managing editor of Iceland Magazine, said that environmentalists would want to see more advances in how geothermal energy is used. 

    "There is no opposition to this project. In fact, environmentalists would welcome any advances which make the generation of geothermal power more efficient."

    "While geothermal power is green it comes at significant environmental costs. Geothermal areas, where geothermal power can be harnessed, are also among the most beautiful natural locations in Iceland. Drilling for geothermal power requires boreholes, roads, pipes carrying steam and other construction which alters the landscape, destroying untouched nature or beautiful formations. Reducing the number of boreholes needed by increasing the energy generated by each borehole should cut down on these effects," Mr. Helgason told Sputnik.

    So what does the process of extraction involve?

    "At the base of the well the temperatures and pressures will be high enough for water to be in a supercritical phase. Supercritical water can transport energy at an extremely high rate. As the supercritical water flows up the well, it decompresses and separates into two phases, water and steam. It is expected that the steam will be superheated and will then lead to the much greater power output when passed through the steam turbine," Dr. Jonathan Busby told Sputnik.

    However, according to Dr. Busby, it should be noted that these wells are the first phase of a longer-term research and development project and it could be some years before commercial level power generation is underway from supercritical water. Mr. Helgason agrees that the technology is still in the early stages. 

    "The project is still in its infancy and it's still too soon to say with any certainty what the results will be, but it is certainly looking promising. Extracting energy directly from the earth‘s mantle provides us with a dramatic new option to generate green renewable energy and we desperately need this," Mr. Helgason told Sputnik.

    "The IDDP is still in its experimental stage. It will take years before the project will actually generate energy. However, virtually all the power used to heat homes and businesses in Iceland is generated by geothermal power and 26 percent of all electricity used in Iceland is generated by geothermal power plants," he added.

    For Iceland, advancing this kind of project is extremely important, as the country has very much embraced renewable energy.

    "Iceland is aiming to increase its output of renewable energy, despite the fact that almost 100 percent of its energy is already from renewable sources (hydropower and geothermal). There is a proposal for an electricity interconnector between Iceland and the UK and the electricity supplied to the UK could come from the new supercritical generation," Dr. Busby told Sputnik.

    So could this type of energy be the newest kid on the block in terms of something that is sustainable, renewable and better for the environment?

    "There are other developments in renewable energy, for example advances in solar power, but supercritical geothermal is exploiting a high energy density source. Which means large quantities of energy could be generated, from a fairly small setup of well heads," Dr. Busby explained.

    "It can be done in other countries with volcanic conditions, for example, Italy, Japan, but not in the UK. But note that there are other ways such as engineered geothermal systems, that can generate geothermal power at the lower temperatures we have in the UK, but the power per well would be a lot less," he added.

    ​This type of drilling does and has encountered problems however. For instance, the IDDP-1 project in 2009, failed due to problems experienced while drilling. The IDDP-2 is still in its infancy, so experts argue that unexpected problems will occur.

    Related:

    The Sun King: China Becomes World’s Largest Solar Energy Producer
    Oil Is Not Enough: Saudi Arabia Wants to Boost Geothermal Energy Production
    ADB to Give $390Mln to Support Renewable Energy Projects in India
    Has Renewable Energy Reached the 'Tipping Point?'
    Japan to Increase Geothermal Power Funding to Substitute Nuclear Energy
    Tags:
    geological survey, renewable energy, Earth, geothermal power, electricity, pressure, drilling, temperature, research, Europe, Iceland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok