Register
23:21 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Rhino

    Indian Park Rangers Protect Rhinos By Shooting Poachers

    © Flickr/ Kenzo Tribouillard
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 3410

    Come to Kazaringa National Park in India to enjoy the stunning and rare great one-horned rhinoceros- but if you want to poach them for their valuable horns, you may want to think twice. This is because the guards have been ordered to shoot with lethal intent at poachers, and have killed 50 of them in the last three years.

    In 2014, park guards were instructed to shoot at suspected poachers. Poachers here is defined by anyone non-park personnel found in the park at night. 22 poachers were shot dead that year, as many as were killed between 2007-2013. 

    In 2015, the number killed grew to 23- the first year that the number of poachers killed exceeded the number of rhinos killed. It then plummeted to five in 2016, which park officials claim is because their lethal measure has successfully frightened would-be hunters away.

    Wildlife rangers in Zimbabwe (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Tsvangirayi Mukwazh
    Two Italians Killed in Zimbabwe Mistaken for Poachers

    Dr Satyendra Singh, the park director, claims the "shoot on sight" label assigned to the park by the media is inaccurate. "First we warn them — who are you? But if they resort to firing we have to kill them. First we try to arrest them, so that we get the information, what are the linkages, who are others in the gang?"

    But the park is in the middle of a densely populated area, with dozens of villages surrounding it. Reports have come from some of those villages claiming that innocent locals were killed by the guards.

    A local man, Kachu Kealing, told the BBC that his son Goanburah was searching for the family's lost cows when he strayed into the park at night. With no fences or signs around most of its perimeter, he did not know he had entered no-man's-land. Kachu claims the park guards shot his son dead.

    GoPro on a Critically Endangered Black Rhino
    Youtube / Working With Rhinos
    Rhino-Vision: Daily Life of a Creature Facing Extinction

    Another local, seven-year-old Akash Orang, lost much of his ability to walk when a guard shot him in the leg in 2016. The park admitted their mistake and paid for Orang's medical expenses.

    Kaziranga National Park in Assam State is the home to over 2,400 of the great one-horned rhinoceroses- more than two-thirds of the world population. Weighing as much as four tonnes (8,800 lb,) one-horned rhinos are the largest rhinoceros species in the world and the third largest land animal after the African and Asian elephants.

    One-horned rhinos are frequently targeted by poachers, as their horns are used for medicine and luxury items. In 2012, a kilogram of powdered rhinoceros horn could sell for as much as $60,000. That same year, the global price for a kilogram of gold peaked at $57,600.

    Sweden bear
    © Flickr/ alisdair
    Stockholm's Bear in the Woods: Park Rangers Asked to Patrol Swedish Forests for Spies

    567 rhinoceroses were poached in Kaziranga between 1980 and 2005. Politicians demanded action after another 27 rhinos were killed in 2013, and this led to the more aggressive enforcement.

    The number of rhinos poached has dropped in the park, from 54 killed in 2013-14 to 35 killed in 2015-16. But only 31 were killed between 2008-2012.

    Kaziranga Park is one of Assam&'s biggest tourist attraction, bringing in about 170,000 visitors a year. Critics of the park&'s violent policy claim that the measure ignores the rule of law and the rights of the natives in favor of protecting a valuable tourist attraction. Proponents claim that extreme measures are necessary to protect a vulnerable species. 

    The Indian government seems happy with the results of their policy, as they announced a massive expansion of their national parks program, including an intent to implement Kaziranga's policies nationwide. 

    Related:

    Dangerous Games With Mother Nature: Rhinos Attack Tourists on Walking Safari
    Surgeons Fight for Life of Tiger Cub Shot by Poachers in the Face (VIDEO)
    One of the World's Last Four White Rhinos Dies at San Diego Zoo
    Hunters, Poachers and Rescued Bear Cub
    Cute Bathing Rhino Takes Social Media by Storm (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    controversy, rhino, conservation, poaching, Poachers, State of Assam, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok