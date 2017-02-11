Death Toll From Philippines Earthquake Rises to 15

Earlier media reports put the death toll at 3, saying that at least 7 were injured.
The earthquake occurred on Friday, at 14:03 GMT, in the province of Surigao del Norte.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the earthquake caused damage to several buildings and schools in the city of Surigao and a bridge collapsed in an outlying town. Runway cracks were reported at the Surigao airport.
The Philippines is part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and eruptions are frequent due to intense seismic activity.
