200 More Pilot Whales Found Stranded on New Zealand’s Farewell Spit

© AP Photo/ Tim Cuff Over 400 Pilot Whales Stranded in New Zealand’s Golden Bay

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Saturday morning, 100 pilot whales were found on the sandspit where the Friday mass stranding occurred, and 200 more were stranded about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the spot, The New Zealand Herald said citing the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Volunteers are now trying to save the whales.

DOC area manager Andrew Lamason expressed concerns over the risks of sharks in the water, as the dead whales could be attracting the predators.

On Friday, over two thirds of the more than 400 pilot whales stranded on Farewell Spit died. Out of the 100 surviving, at least 50 re-stranded on Friday.

According the DOC, this was the biggest whale stranding ever observed. The exact reason for it remains unknown.