200 More Pilot Whales Found Stranded on New Zealand’s Farewell Spit

Volunteers are now trying to save the whales.
DOC area manager Andrew Lamason expressed concerns over the risks of sharks in the water, as the dead whales could be attracting the predators.
On Friday, over two thirds of the more than 400 pilot whales stranded on Farewell Spit died. Out of the 100 surviving, at least 50 re-stranded on Friday.
According the DOC, this was the biggest whale stranding ever observed. The exact reason for it remains unknown.
