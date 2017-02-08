Register
03:48 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Zifeng Tower (Zifeng Plaza), Nanjing

    China to Construct Breathing Buildings to Fight Air Pollution

    © Wikipedia/ Ozonefrance
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 23330

    Two ‘vertical forest’ towers, with thousands of trees and other plants growing on their sides and roofs, will be built in the Chinese city of Nanjing. The buildings will help to clean the air in the city of over 8 million.

    A vertical-forest building is covered in terraces that contain hundreds, or even thousands, of plants, forming a compact forest in the middle of urban areas, that help to clean dirty city air. Some 3,600 plants will cover the two buildings, the brainchild of Italian architect Stefano Boeri.

    The two towers will eat enough carbon dioxide to make 60 kilograms (132 pounds) of oxygen every day. The average person consumes about 140 liters (about.2 kilograms) of oxygen a day. Thus, the two buildings will offset the pollution created by an estimated 300 people.

    ​The shorter 108-meter building will house a hotel, while the taller 200-meter structure will house a museum, offices, and a school of architecture. Despite the impressive accomplishment, the towers still produce more pollution than they offset, but they can boast a smaller environmental footprint than a typical building of the same size.

    Nanjing is 24th among Chinese cities when it comes to air pollution, according to Greenpeace. In some cities, such as Shijiazhuang, the air is far dirtier and actively hazardous to humans.

    ​Nanjing will be the third city to have a vertical forest structure, following Milan, Italy and Lausanne, Switzerland. Boeri has announced plans to bring similar structures to fellow Chinese cities Chongqing, Shijiazhuang, Liuzhou, Guizhou and Shanghai.

    The towers are scheduled to be completed in 2018.

    Related:

    23 EU Member States Flout Air Pollution Laws
    China to Carry Out Nationwide Environmental Inspections Amid Severe Pollution
    Beijing Authorities to Spend $2.64Bln on Tackling Air Pollution in 2017
    London Mayor Sets Up 'Green' Bus Zones in Bid to Tackle Air Pollution
    Putin Urges End of Environmental 'Half-Measures,' Calls for Cuts in Pollution
    Tags:
    architecture, environmentalism, air pollution, China, Nanjing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok