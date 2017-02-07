Monstrous Tornado Moves Across Louisiana (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Damaged buildings include NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, where spaceship parts are constructed. The Michoud Assembly Facility is assembling parts for both the Orion capsule and Space Launch System with a stated objective to send a manned mission to Mars in 2021.

Tornado Damage at NASA's Michoud Facility in New Orleans East via Jonathan Simeral pic.twitter.com/ySIbhAUWdL — 28storms.com (@28storms) February 7, 2017

​Roads, residences, and businesses were also damaged. At least 10,000 power outages have been reported.

​Emergency responders say that a two major injuries and numerous minor ones have been reported, but no fatalities.

​Other reported weather events in New Orleans include dime-sized hail, 50-mph wind, and severe thunderstorms.

Large tornado near New Orleans. Y'all be safe pic.twitter.com/0edGPhukyE — Cola (@One_Before_2) February 7, 2017

