23:41 GMT +303 February 2017
    New Jersey Parents Told Not to Worry After Lead Discovered in School Drinking Water

    Oregon Teen Discovers Cheap Way to Make Saltwater Drinkable

    © Flickr/ Martina Yach
    Environment
    71011190

    A high school student in Portland, Oregon, has found a much cheaper and easier method to turn salt water into drinkable fresh water, bypassing existing methods. His research has caught the attention of major technology companies and universities, such as Intel and MIT.

    Chaitanya Karamchedu, or Chai as he prefers to be called, is a senior at Jesuit High School. He is young, and he has big plans. 

    "1 in 8 people do not have access to clean water, it's a crying issue that needs to be addressed," said Karamchedu.

    "The best access for water is the sea, so 70 percent of the planet is covered in water and almost all of that is the ocean, but the problem is that's saltwater… scientists looked at desalination, but it's all still inaccessible to places and it would cost too much to implement on a large scale."

    Karamchedu has done at his high school what teams of experts in high-tech laboratories with deep pockets have not: find a cheap way to desalinate water. 

    Carbonated water
    © Flickr/ Juho Metsävuori
    Officials: Contaminated Water in Flint Now Safe, But Please Don’t Drink It

    "Sea water is not fully saturated with salt," he explained, so he added a polymer that bonds with and then absorbs the salt molecules in the water. Previously, scientists have tried to break the bonds between salt and water, with little success.

    "People were concentrated on that 10 percent of water that's bonded to the salt in sea and no one looked at the 90 percent that was free," said Karamchedu's biology teacher Dr. Lara Shamieh. "Chai just looked at it and said if 10 percent is bonded and 90 is free, why are we so focused on this 10 percent, let's ignore it and focus on 90."

    In other words, salt water is 90 percent drinkable, and Karamchedu's polymer isolates that drinkable water from water molecules that have bonded with salt, purifying it.

    Breaking molecular bonds is difficult and expensive, and Karamchedu's technique sidesteps the technology. "What this is compared to current techniques, is that it's cheap and accessible to everyone, everyone can use it," said Shamieh.

    As an added bonus, the salt byproduct of Karamchedu's method can be used as a biodegradable fertilizer.

    Dubai by night
    © Flickr/ Crazy Diamond
    Petrol in UAE Cheaper Than Drinking Water

    For his work, Karamchedu has received a $10,000 award from Intel's International Science Fair and took second place at MIT's TechCon Conference. He also received a $2,000 grant from the Regeneron Science Talent Search, one of 300 high schoolers to receive the prestigious honor.

    "They were very encouraging, they could see things into it that I couldn't, because they've been working their whole lives on this," said Karamchedu.

    Clean water, a resource that water.org estimates is denied to some 663 million people worldwide, is not Karamchedu's only area of interest. He also seeks to eradicate cancer. 

    "He's working on at least mentally thinking about the idea of killing cancer cells from the inside out. I keep telling him to remember his high school biology teacher when he wins the Nobel prize," said Shamieh.

    "I can really see beauty in things that aren't immediately applicable, and at the same time I want to do something to make a difference that's not completely in the abstract. It's important what you do has an impact on people," Karamchedu added.

      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Well band news for some companies! Good job little guy!
    • Reply
      MaDarby
      Really just hate to be cynical but if there are not huge profits and a monopoly or cartel of oligarchs making vast profit nothing will happen. FREE water - give me a brake. Saving lives - they're not in the least interested.

      When was the last time you heard a leader say I have a policy to reduce human suffering, or that reducing human suffering is a priority?
    • Reply
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      Wow! Just brilliant. This could prove one of most beneficial discoveries ever made.
    • Reply
      sapper
      Good for him!!! Hope it stays out of the expensive corporations hands!!! As for cancer, if the hidden hand stops poisoning the enviroment and everybody gets clean wholesome food and water that will solve most of the cancer problem!!!
