Register
11:05 GMT +302 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Dansk Fløde

    Danish Rock Band Charms Penguins With Antarctic Concert

    © Photo: Youtube/ Bjørn Vidø
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 9440

    Penguins are a symbol of cooperation and co-existence and are worthy of some classy entertainment. A Danish rock band decided to treat penguins, Antarctica's "natives", to an icy rock concert.

    Cannabis plant
    © Flickr/ Sean Douglas
    Big Bong Theory: Danish Epileptics Ready for Cannabis Relief
    Danish rock band and art collective Dansk Fløde ('Danish Cream') recently came home after playing a concert for about two thousand penguins. The only non-penguins among the public were two researchers from a nearby polar station that were present to ensure that the "fans" would not harm themselves.

    According to musician, singer and sound designer Bjørn Vidø, who is the group's driving force, the meager-winged birds turned out to be perfectly satisfied with the gig which only lasted 15 minutes.

    ​"The penguins really liked the music. The penguin kids were especially jumping over to reach us," Bjørn Vidø told Danish newspaper Berlingske.

    Daniel Bodin Lands Huge Double Backflip on a Snowmobile!
    Youtube / Red Bull
    Swedish Daredevil Performs Historic Double Backflip on a Snowmobile
    The idea of a gig in a barren wasteland of 14 millions square kilometers was to create a universal language through music and promote understanding and cooperation across cultures, as well as raise awareness of climate change.

    The video which was uploaded to the band's Facebook page features numerous penguins jogging around rocks or cleaning their feathers to Bjørn Vidø's soothing chords. In a related gimmick, Dansk Fløde brought along a vinyl-cutting machine and thereby produced the world's first ever vinyl from Antarctica.

    "Penguin music" is composed at a pace of 90 beats per minute, which is approximately the same as penguins' resting heart rate. The concert was played entirely live without pre-recorded drums or rhythm tracks.

    Cat
    © Photo: Pixabay
    No More Pussyfooting: Denmark's Oldest Cats Conquer Scientists' Hearts
    By Bjørn Vidø's own admission, the idea of the odd gig for the cute flightless birds was inspired by his girlfriend's grandfather who in 1961 was icebound in Antarctica. During his involuntary stay, he reportedly developed a close relationship with a penguin.

    Dansk Fløde is a Danish do-it-yourself art-rock band, which was founded in March 2003 and involves over a dozen participants. By its own admission, Dansk Fløde works to create positive and energetic art involving interaction with the public.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Finnish Nature-Lovers Lining Up to Pay to Live as Shepherds
    Finnish Company Making Money Out of Fresh Nordic Air
    Tags:
    environment, rock band, Antarctica, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage
    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok