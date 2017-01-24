Register
02:38 GMT +324 January 2017
    Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) confront bulldozers working on the new oil pipeline in an effort to make them stop, September 3, 2016, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota

    White House Hints at Trump Wanting to Complete Dakota Access Pipeline

    Environment
    At a Monday press briefing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer implied that President Donald Trump intends to resume and complete construction on the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

    Without explicitly outlining the President’s plans, Spicer said, "I'm not going to get in front of the President's executive actions, but I will tell you that areas like Dakota and the Keystone pipeline, areas that we can increase jobs, increase economic growth and tap into America's energy supply more—that's something that he's been very clear about." 

    A man rests on top of a hill inside of the Oceti Sakowin camp as water protectors continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., December 2, 2016
    North Dakota Governor Thinks Trump Will Reverse Decision That Halted DAPL

    A December decision by the US Army Corps of Engineers denying an easement allowing construction under the Lake Oahe reservoir put the future of the $3.8-billion pipeline in limbo.

    The move came amid months of massive protests from North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their supporters who detailed that pipeline threatened the water supply and desecrated tribal lands.

    Once the decision was handed down, Standing Rock Sioux chairman David Archambault encouraged activists and police forces to leave the protest site near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. 

    DAPL Protesters in Cannon Ball, North Dakota
    Tribal Leader Advises DAPL Protesters to Stop Rallying as Fight Moves to Court

    He said, "We're thankful for everyone who joined this cause and stood with us…The people who are supporting us… they can return home and enjoy this winter with their families. Same with law enforcement. I am asking them to go."

    But Charlotte Bad Cob, of South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation, had a feeling that the fight is not over. "I think this is just a rest…With a new government it could turn and we could be at it again." 

    Spicer’s remarks appear to confirm comments made by Trump on campaign trail, in which the latter voiced his support for completion of the pipeline, resulting in claims of conflict of interest, as Trump owns a stake in Energy Transfer Partners, the Dallas-based company chiefly responsible for the pipeline’s construction.

    A daily briefing refuting these criticisms said that Trump’s support of the project, "has nothing to do with his personal investments and everything to do with promoting policies that benefit all Americans," and that, "Those making such a claim are only attempting to distract from the fact that President-elect Trump has put forth serious policy proposals he plans to set in motion on Day One."

    The 1,172-mile pipeline was designed to carry 470,000 barrels of crude oil a day from North Dakota to Illinois.

      jas
      If Trump really wants broad support, he needs to find a way to go around that water supply, some way to satisfy those protesters. They have a legitimate concern. If he steamrolls over them, Trump will lose a lot of support. If Trump can find a way to make this work for both sides, he'll be a certified badass.
      Adrienne Adonis
      Trump,will figure out a way to complete the pipeline and not aggravate the natives at the same time. Because trump is focused on energy , he will have to complete this pipeline .....
    Ok