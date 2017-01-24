Northwestern Indonesia Hit by 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The tremors were registered at 20:48 GMT on Monday 98.7 kilometers (61.3 miles) northwest of the city of Sinabang.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 22.7 kilometers (over 14 miles).

There are no reports about damages and victims.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. On December 26, 2004, about 9.2-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter between Simeulue and the Indonesian island of Sumatra caused tsunami that killed up to 280,000 people in a number of countries across the Indian Ocean.