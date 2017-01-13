MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General's Special Adviser on the Millennium Development Goals Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik Trump should change his stance on climate change and take the Paris climate agreement seriously.

"Does not Trump understand that we have serious environmental issues, and the international community, including Russia and the United States and China, is trying to do something about it? Somehow we need to help Trump understand that this is real. Frankly, Putin is somebody who might be able to do that," Dukakis, who used to be Democratic nominee in presidential election in 1988 and lost to Republican candidate George H.W. Bush, said.

During his election campaign, Trump has repeatedly criticized warnings about global warming, saying it was a "Chinese hoax," and speculated about ending US participation in the Paris climate deal on carbon emissions.

"I would like to see Putin sitting down with Trump and saying: look, this is serious, climate change is not a myth. That is a very constructive role that Putin can play with us," Dukakis, who also was the longest-serving governor in Massachusetts history, added.

On November 4, the Paris Agreement on climate change came into force. The deal, ratified by 111 countries, aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level, with parties to the deal agreeing to cut their emissions in accordance with the proposed plan.

