Volkswagen Agrees to Pay $4.3Bln for Environmental Violations in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — German automaker Volkswagen will pay the total of $4.3 billion in penalties over environmental, customs and financial violations in the United States, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Volkswagen AG (VW) has agreed to plead guilty to three criminal felony counts and pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty as a result of the company’s long-running scheme to sell approximately 590,000 diesel vehicles in the U.S. by using a defeat device to cheat on emissions tests," the release stated.

In addition, the company will pay $1.5 billion for separate civil resolutions of environmental, customs and financial claims, according to the Justice Department.

