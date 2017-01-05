Going Green: China to Invest $360Bln in Renewable Energy Before 2020

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China plans to invest 2.5 trillion yuan ($359.8 billion) in the development of renewable energy resources, deputy head of the Chinese National Energy Administration (NEA) Li Yangzhe said Thursday.

"According to initial calculations, the 13th five-year (2016-2020) investment plan in renewable energy will amount to 2.5 trillion yuan," Li said in a statement.

The renewable energy development plan was prepared by the NEA and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC), the deputy head added.

The plan envisages an increase in the consumption of non-fossil energy resources in order to reduce the consumption of coal. The Chinese government also intends to increase the share of solar, water power, geothermal and wind energy.

China's extended use of coal for power generation has caused Beijing, as well as other Chinese cities, to suffer from severe air pollution, that imposes serious threat to the nation's health.