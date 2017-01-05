Register
    This picture taken on January 29, 2013 shows a general view of buildings in the heavy smog in Jilin, northeast China's Jilin province

    Going Green: China to Invest $360Bln in Renewable Energy Before 2020

    © AFP 2016/
    Environment
    Beijing plans to increase the consumption of non-fossil energy resources in order to reduce the consumption of coal, and boost the share of solar, water power, geothermal and wind energy.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — China plans to invest 2.5 trillion yuan ($359.8 billion) in the development of renewable energy resources, deputy head of the Chinese National Energy Administration (NEA) Li Yangzhe said Thursday.

    "According to initial calculations, the 13th five-year (2016-2020) investment plan in renewable energy will amount to 2.5 trillion yuan," Li said in a statement.

    A woman wearing a mask for protection against air pollution walks on a pedestrian overhead bridge in Beijing as the capital of China is shrouded by heavy smog on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Apocalypse in China: Beijing Announces Highest Warning as Heavy Smog Creeps In (VIDEO)
    The renewable energy development plan was prepared by the NEA and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC), the deputy head added.

    The plan envisages an increase in the consumption of non-fossil energy resources in order to reduce the consumption of coal. The Chinese government also intends to increase the share of solar, water power, geothermal and wind energy.

    China's extended use of coal for power generation has caused Beijing, as well as other Chinese cities, to suffer from severe air pollution, that imposes serious threat to the nation's health.

