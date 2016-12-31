Bubonic Plague Outbreak in Madagascar Puts Tourists at Risk

© AFP 2016/ CDC Pentagon Laboratories Allegedly Mislabeled, Shipped Bubonic Plague

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian federal health and epidemic watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is warning of a flare up of bubonic plague in Madagascar, which could put tourists at risk.

"According to experts, the outbreak of the disease is related to the active migration of wild rodents in connection with forest fires," Rospotrebnadzor said in a Saturday statement, stressing that people planning their trips must keep that in mind.

The watchdog warns that there is a high risk of the spread of the infection due to a high population density and the shortfalls of the healthcare system in Madagascar.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, Madagascar health officials have informed the World Health Organization (WHO) that over 30 lethal bubonic plague cases have been registered among members of two communities in the southern parts of the island.

In total, about 300-600 people could be currently infected with bubonic plague in Madagascar.

The plague season in Madagascar usually starts in September and ends in March. In the past ten years, over 7,000 of human plague infections have been registered in the country.