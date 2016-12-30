Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia’s Coast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The quake hit at about 22:30 GMT on Thursday, 33 kilometers (about 20 miles) south of Tolotangaa, USGS said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 72.3 kilometers (45 miles).

Indonesia is located in the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. Hundreds of thousands died in 2004 when a record quake hit the Aceh region, triggering a tsunami.

Earlier this month, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Aceh region, killing over 90 people and injuring hundreds of others.