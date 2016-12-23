Report: Australia Can Reach Paris Climate Goals Despite Emissions Rise in 2016

Moscow (Sputnik) — The deal aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level, with parties to the deal agreeing to cut their emissions in accordance with the proposed plan.
"Australia is on track to over-achieve on its 2020 target by 224 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2-e), inclusive of carryover, or 97 Mt CO2-e without carryover. This is larger than the April 2016 projections update, which estimated Australia would surpass its 2020 target by 78 Mt CO2-e," the report said.
The energy department noted that these positive figures through 2020 would be due to projected closure of a major power plant, lower-than-anticipated emission from land clearing, and increased energy efficiency.
Climate change has become a priority for many countries. On November 4, the Paris Agreement on climate change was ratified by 111 countries and came into force.
All comments
Show new comments (0)