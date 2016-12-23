Register
03:34 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken Friday, July 8, 2011, smoke bellows from a chimney stack at BlueScope Steel's steelworks at Port Kembla, south of Sydney, Australia

    Report: Australia Can Reach Paris Climate Goals Despite Emissions Rise in 2016

    © AP Photo/ Rob Griffith
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    Despite the 0.8-percent increase in harmful greenhouse gas emissions in Australia this year, the nation will reach its Paris agreement emissions goal for 2030, a report by Australia's Department of the Environment and Energy said Thursday.

    Moscow (Sputnik) — The deal aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level, with parties to the deal agreeing to cut their emissions in accordance with the proposed plan.

    "Australia is on track to over-achieve on its 2020 target by 224 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2-e), inclusive of carryover, or 97 Mt CO2-e without carryover. This is larger than the April 2016 projections update, which estimated Australia would surpass its 2020 target by 78 Mt CO2-e," the report said.

    The energy department noted that these positive figures through 2020 would be due to projected closure of a major power plant, lower-than-anticipated emission from land clearing, and increased energy efficiency.

    A conference attendee looks at a projection of the Earth on the opening day of the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change, on November 30, 2015 in Le Bourget
    © AFP 2016/ ALAIN JOCARD
    Paris Climate Deal Irreversible - Hollande
    However, the energy department noted that Australia will also face the challenges through the year 2030. It predicted that the key drivers of emissions would be increased electricity demand linked to rising economic activity, increases in transport activity as a result of population growth, and increased herd numbers due to international demand.

    Climate change has become a priority for many countries. On November 4, the Paris Agreement on climate change was ratified by 111 countries and came into force.

    Related:

    APEC Ministers Welcome Paris Climate Deal, Seek to Boost Renewable Energy
    Hollande Praises France as Paris Climate Deal Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary
    Paris Agreement on Climate Change to Enter Into Force on November 4
    World Bank Calls Start of Paris Climate Treaty 'Defining Moment' for Humanity
    Tags:
    report, rise, emissions, Paris climate talks, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok