Strong 7.3 quake strikes Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey said on its website on Tuesday.

According to seismologists, the quake's epicenter was located 423 kilometers to the southwest of Banda Aceh on the island of Sumatra at a depth of almost 30 kilometers. The earthquake was registered at 18:37 GMT.

Indonesian authorities have issued a tsunami warning, Reuter reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

In 2004, on the eastern coast of Sumatra an 8.9-magnitude earthquake struck, causing a tsunami that hit the coasts of Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. It is still unclear exactly how many perished from the ensuing tsunami, but the closest estimates are at 230,000 victims.