Strong 7.3 quake rocks Indonesia

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey said on its website on Tuesday.

According to seismologists, the quake's epicenter was located 423 kilometers to the southwest of Banda Aceh on the island of Sumatra at a depth of almost 30 kilometers. The earthquake was registered at 18:37 GMT.

Indonesian authorities have issued a tsunami warning, Reuter reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.