Earth Hour saves about 3,000 mW in Moscow

About 3,000 mW of electricity were saved as Moscow went dark for an hour during the Earth Hour campaign, the first deputy mayor of the Russian capital said.

A total of 25 Moscow landmarks, including the Moscow State University building, Luzhniki sports complex, the Russian Academy of Sciences and Hotel Ukraina, fell dark at 20:30 p.m. local time.

"According to data from our energy meters, electricity consumption dropped 2,850 mW in one hour," Pyotr Biryukov said.

The Earth Hour, a global WWF climate change project to switch off electricity for one hour on March 27 at 8.30 p.m. local time, was first held in 2007. Russia joined the project last year.

With 20 cities in 10 Russian regions officially involved, as well as 40 companies and 100,000 registered individuals, the 2010 Earth Hour became Russia's largest environmental event ever.

