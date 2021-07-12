Register
17:51 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman shouts pro-government slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021

    Shameless US Hypocrisy on Cuba

    © AP Photo / Ismael Francisco
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083368963_0:74:3251:1903_1200x675_80_0_0_8dd3824b575274cff74e4d848e80c039.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202107121083370185-shameless-us-hypocrisy-on-cuba/

    US corporate media are having a field day over public protests in Cuba that are being hailed as a revolt against the island’s communist government.

    The protests are said to have been prompted by economic hardship which has been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Scarcely mentioned by the Western media is the proverbial elephant in the room. That is, Cuba has endured nearly 60 years of unremitting economic sanctions imposed on it by the US. 

    Can we please just focus on that vital background to the story and get our heads around the fact that the American government is a criminally hostile and lawless entity. The Caribbean country has been throttled and strangulated for over half a century by over a dozen American presidents whose malign conduct is no better than that of crime bosses. 

    Emigres in Little Havana react to reports of protests in Cuba against the deteriorating economy, in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 11, 2021
    © REUTERS / MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA
    Havana Accuses US-paid Mercenaries of Fomenting Weekend's Protests
    Under President Trump, the economic blockade was tightened with new vindictive measures to hit the Cuban economy and population of 11 million. The new Biden administration has done nothing to reverse those harsher sanctions. 

    President Biden this week has the gall to say “the United States stands with the people” of Cuba in their protests. What Biden really means to say is the US is standing on the necks of Cubans. 

    Every year, the vast majority of countries at the United Nations general assembly make an appeal for Washington to lift its callous embargo on Cuba. Every year, Washington vetos that international call. 

    There is no legal justification for American sanctions on Cuba. It is an act of sheer spite because Cuba dared to have a socialist revolution in 1959 when it kicked out a US-backed dictator and American businesses that were exploiting the people to the hilt. Cuba then became the “threat of a good example” to the rest of the hemisphere also plagued by American imperialism and predation. It had to be punished and destroyed so that others would not repeat the rejection of Uncle Sam and his crime syndicate.

    An American classic car and bicycle share the road on the Malecon amid a cloud of Sahara dust in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
    An American classic car and bicycle share the road on the Malecon amid a cloud of Sahara dust in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, June 25, 2020.

    Amazingly, Cuba and its revolution have survived against impossible odds and brought its people many successes in social development. It also inspired other Latin American nations to follow its path despite Washington’s unforgiving barbarity. America likewise sanctions Venezuela and Nicaragua because of their socialist governments, thereby making social misery and suffering in those countries as well.

    It cannot be overstated. American economic sanctions are criminal. They are nothing short of economic warfare and aimed deliberately at making life unbearable for the population in order to destabilize the government and incite revolt. 

    When US media blithely mention “sanctions” on Cuba that is a monstrous feat of hypocrisy. Washington should be unequivocally condemned for crimes against humanity and aggression towards a peaceful nation. 

    The media silence in the face of this appalling barbarity really demonstrates the cowardice and propaganda function of the US corporate media. 

    The Critical Hour
    © Sputnik
    Sixty Countries Reject US Cuba Sanctions; US Weaponises Human Rights; Derek Chauvin Trial
    The Cuban people have been subjected to a siege of terror for six decades. That state-sponsored terrorism by the United States has involved attempted military invasion (the Bay of Pigs in 1961), the threat of nuclear annihilation (1962 missile crisis), countless assassination plots against the late leader Fidel Castro and other government figures, biological warfare to destroy the island’s agriculture, as well as mass murder as in the CIA bombing of a Cuban civilian airliner in 1976 which killed 73 people. 

    The psychopathic US rulers have ratcheted up economic warfare against the people of Cuba during a worldwide pandemic, limiting Cuba’s access to medicines and other vital imports. 

    Not only that but there are grounds to believe that the relatively small protests that have erupted across Cuba have been instigated by Washington and its paid-for “opposition figures”. 

    It has all the hallmarks of a “color revolution” orchestrated by US intelligence and the ever-pliant news media who are scripting a “pro-democracy” uprising. 

    However, such American media claims should be disdained with contempt. Pathetically, the corporate-controlled media have never stood up during 60 years to tell the truth about the American government and its criminal covert war on the Cuban people. Whatever they “report” now about Cuba should be dismissed as yet more distortion and fabrication in the service of Uncle Sam. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    communism, US media, protest, Cuba, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse