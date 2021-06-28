Register
19:35 GMT28 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    June 20, 2013. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte at a meeting at the 17th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at Lenexpo

    Dutch Servitude to the US Explained

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    216
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083259290_0:468:2048:1620_1200x675_80_0_0_e6e17614fa3ee767bc9cfd97b3ebb54f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202106281083259438-dutch-servitude-to-the-us-explained/

    "I will not participate in a meeting with Vladimir Putin", Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in response to a proposal by France and Germany to hold a summit with the Russian president.

    No surprise there. "The Dutch serve as a vital anchor in Europe", an American ambassador to The Hague once put it. "They counter Franco-German efforts to steer Europe off a transatlantic course".

    Last week, European Union leaders failed to agree on a proposal by France and Germany to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was reported in the media that the main opponents of this summit were Poland and the Baltic countries - Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

    But The Netherlands was among them too. Although Dutch Prime Minister Rutte said he would not mind if the German and French leaders met with Putin, he sent out a strong signal by saying he would not participate in such a meeting.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
    © AFP 2021 / Lex van Lieshout
    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

    When a reporter asked what his reason was, he replied: "MH17". In 2018, an international team of criminal investigators led by the Dutch accused the Russian Federation of having delivered the surface-to-air missile system that shot down Flight MH17 in 2014 while it was flying over a war zone in eastern Ukraine. All 298 passengers and crew died, most of them Dutch citizens.

    Rutte Put to Shame by Putin

    There's no doubt the MH17 air disaster damaged bilateral relations between Russia and The Netherlands. But it seems other factors are at play as well. In April 2013, on a visit to The Netherlands, Putin was criticised by Rutte about the Russian federal law "for the Purpose of Protecting Children from Information Advocating for a Denial of Traditional Family Values", nicknamed the "Gay Propaganda Law".

    Putin then put Rutte and The Netherlands to shame by mentioning that there was a party in the Dutch parliament that did not permit the participation of women and that the Dutch legal system permitted an organisation that propagated paedophilia.

    Something that Putin didn't mention was: Rutte's political party, the VVD, has a track record of trying to get abnormal sexual activities accepted. In the 1970s and 1980s, the VVD pushed for dropping legal restrictions on having sex with children under the age of 16.

    In 1993, the youth movement of the VVD - the JOVD - declared that it should be allowed to have sex with animals. Rutte was chairman of the JOVD from 1988 until 1991. It is not known what his thoughts are about bestiality and paedophilia, but he must certainly not have liked the way Putin countered his critique of the Gay Propaganda Law.

    Dutch Anchor for US in EU

    It seems like the US uses The Netherlands as a tool to keep Germany and France from any initiatives to improve the EU's relationship with Russia. Founder of the US think tank Stratfor George Friedman once explained: an alliance between Germany and Russia would be a threat to US dominance. "For centuries", the US has tried to prevent this from happening, he said.

    In 1941, after Germany invaded the Soviet Union, then-US Senator and later President Harry Truman said: "If we see that Germany is winning the war, we ought to help Russia; and if that Russia is winning, we ought to help Germany, and in that way let them kill as many as possible".
    Netherlands' soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Netherlands' soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017

    The Dutch authorities are known for their servitude to The United States. In 2017, I interviewed Harry van Bommel of the political party SP, who at the time had been a member of parliament from 1998 on. I asked him if The Netherlands had ever said "no" to any request coming from Washington. He couldn't think of a single example.

    "The Dutch serve as a vital transatlantic anchor in Europe", US ambassador to The Hague, George Sobel, wrote in his farewell address in 2005. "As one of the original six EU members, the Dutch ally with the British to counter Franco-German efforts to steer Europe off a transatlantic course. (...) Strengthening US-Dutch ties across the political spectrum is necessary to ensure that the Dutch continue to enlist others to pursue interests in line with the US".

    List of Paedophiles in High Places

    How does the US ensure that the Dutch continue to enlist others to pursue interests in line with the US? For one, the US does not shy away from blackmail to make European governments act in its interests.

    At least, that is the experience of Professor Werner Weidenfeld, who coordinated relations with the US for 12 years for the German government. "If we disagree with the Americans on a serious issue, they put intelligence material on the table, compromising for Germany, and they say: 'Either you co-operate or you are finished'", Weidenfeld declared.

    In 2017, Roger Stone, who served as an adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, reported on Twitter that Trump's security adviser Michael Flynn was in possession of a list of paedophiles in high places, and that publication of this would cause a stir. He accompanied his tweet with the tell-tale hashtag "The Netherlands". The list was never published, much to the disappointment of some among my fellow countrymen who had pinned their hope on Trump's "drain the swamp" promise.

    Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Scott Applewhite
    Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington.

    However, Stone's tweet doesn't seem to have been a slip of the pen. The American intelligence apparatus has indeed shown interest in the abuse of underage boys in The Netherlands. A former manager of a "boys' brothel", Charles Maasdam, who was sentenced in 1998 to four years in prison, declared to a reporter from a Dutch national newspaper that American intelligence people had gone through his entire customer base and that the Dutch intelligence service, the BVD, was not amused when it found out about this.

    In recent years, a Dutch MP named Pieter Omtzigt was silenced over a child abuse scandal in The Netherlands by his own political party, the CDA. The person involved in the scandal was a member of Prime Minister Rutte's VVD and a high-ranking official at the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security. It's been said that the CDA silenced Omtzigt at the behest of Prime Minister Rutte. On 12 June 2021, Omtzigt resigned from the CDA party, after nearly 20 years as an MP.

    In November 2020, Rutte put pressure on MPs not to vote in favour of a motion to initiate an independent external investigation into the Dutch government's support of armed groups in Syria, among whom were groups labelled as "terrorist" by the Dutch Prosecution Service. To no avail. The investigation is ongoing. It is, however, commissioned by the Dutch government, not by the Dutch parliament.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Mark Rutte, MH17 crash, MH17 Crash, MH17, MH17, Russia, Vladimir Putin, US, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse