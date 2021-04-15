Register
10:02 GMT15 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR

    Hey There, Spaceman! Remembering Yuri Gagarin, The First Man in Space

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Ozerskiy
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106462/07/1064620754_0:148:3113:1900_1199x675_80_0_0_6dee2dbf6cec2994e3f4c05e6c301982.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202104151082627473-hey-there-spaceman-remembering-yuri-gagarin-the-first-man-in-space/

    Exactly sixty years ago this week science fiction became reality, when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin made history by becoming the first human being to enter space.

    ‘I think this is one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind’ was the verdict of the British astronomer Sir Bernard Lovell.  

    Yuri Gagarin’s journey into space on the Vostok 1 spacecraft (he completed a full orbit of the earth in one hour forty-eight minutes) was a stunning achievement for Soviet science, one which gripped the imagination of the entire world. 

    The idea of space travel had, after all, fascinated mankind for generations. In his 1865 novel ‘From the Earth to the Moon’ the French author Jules Verne fantasized about a massive gun rocket which could propel people inside a projectile into space. Space has always seemed- to use the opening phrase of a popular sci-fi series- the final frontier.

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    © Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    18
    And on 12th April 1961, that ‘final frontier’ was conquered.  

    Sixty years ago, the Soviet Union certainly appeared to have the edge in the Cold War ‘space race’ with the USA.

    Inspired by the ideas of the great Russian rocket scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, in 1957 the Soviets had launched Sputnik 1, the first man-made object to orbit the earth (after which the Sputnik media organisation was named). That same year, a dog named Laika from an animal shelter in Moscow would make headlines by becoming the first animal in space - taking off in Sputnik 2

    Four years later, the ‘Workers State’ had beaten its ‘capitalist’ rivals and put the first man into space.   

    Gagarin, who had not attended university, and whose parents had worked in a collective farm (kolkhoz) expressed with a wonderful simplicity what he saw from above the Earth. “Orbiting Earth in the spaceship, I saw how beautiful our planet is. People, let us preserve and increase this beauty, not destroy it!” he later wrote. Years later Gagarin’s daughter Yelena told of her father’s love of books: 

    “He knew Pushkin very well, and Tvardovsky and Isakovsky – poetry connected with the war. He liked a great deal of literature: Lermontov and Saint-Exupery, for example… He was curious and interested in everything."   

    The man who loved 'The Little Prince', made a safe landing in a field near Saratov, a city in southern Russia. A five-year-old girl Rita Nurskanova, was out planting potatoes with her granny. At first they were frightened by the man approaching in an orange space suit, but he sought to reassure them that he was a friend and not a foe. When the grandmother asked where he had come from, Gagarin replied ‘I came on a ship’. When the grandmother said ‘There’s no sea near here. What ship? Gagarin replied ‘I came from the sky’.   

    He returned home to a richly-deserved hero’s welcome.

    ‘When Gagarin came down there was a tremendous reception in the Great New Palace in the Kremlin’ recalled Sir Frank Roberts, British Ambassador to Moscow. ‘There must have been about six thousand people to celebrate all this’.  

    Even British Conservative politicians were impressed. 

    “Forty years ago the Soviet Union was a backward country, poor, illiterate, agricultural. Today she is identified with prodigious feats of science and technology,” enthused Aubrey Jones in the Sunday Times.  

    Gagarin was driven through the streets of Moscow, with the Soviet leader Nikita Khrushschev beside him. With his cheerful personality, boyish looks and ready smile, the first man in space became a hero not just in his home country but throughout the world. Enjoying a popularity more associated with film stars, Gagarin embarked on a world tour. This included a visit to England in July 1961, where he was invited to lunch with the Queen and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace. As he was driven by Rolls Royce, with a VIP escort, from Heathrow Airport to the Russian Embassy, large crowds came out to greet him. ‘London went wild and thousands crammed the streets to pay homage’, the Aberdeen Evening Express reported.  

    Screenshot from a video of the British Science Week zoom conference, in which Queen Elizabeth II recalls meeting the first human in space, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin
    © Photo : Twitter / @RoyalFamily
    'Russian!': UK Queen Elizabeth Jokes Recalling Meeting the First Human in Space Yuri Gagarin
    Even in the rain, he was mobbed wherever he went. ‘It is hard to imagine the star quality that Gagarin carried’ writes space author Francis French. ‘In fact, it had more in common with Beatlemania than the later, formal visits of other space farers’. 

    It’s interesting - reading the old press cuttings- to compare the widespread goodwill there was in the west towards Gagarin and the Soviet Union in 1961, with the toxic Russophobia of today- when, as this excellent piece by James Woudhysen for Spiked points out, Russia can do nothing right. What’s the difference? Well, sixty years ago, pro-war Russophobic hawks were not so embedded in governing circles and elite media, and doing their absolute worst to poison east-west relations and prevent ‘détente’.  Life was far happier without these people. 

    Gagarin - having been cheered across the globe - became an official ‘Hero of the Soviet Union’ and was promoted to be a Lieutenant Colonel and later Colonel in his country’s Airforce.  

    © Sputnik / Oleg Makarov
    Yuri Gagarin (left) as a guest of honour at the Artek Young Pioneer Camp.

    Sadly his own story was to have a tragic postscript. In March 1968, the first man in space was working as a training director. He took off with flight instructor and celebrated test pilot Vladimir Seryogin in a MiG-15 jet fighter and both men were killed instantly when the plane crashed into a forest. Gagarin was just 34 when he died. 

    ‘It was ironic that, after facing the immense hazards of the first-ever space flight, he should have been killed, in 1968, in an air crash on earth’,  writes Robin Kerrod in the Concise Encylopedia of Science. 

    The Soviet Union- and the entire world- mourned. 

    Gagarin and Seryogin were buried in the walls of Red Square in the Kremlin. 

    Questions were soon being asked as to how the two men had been killed in what was a routine exercise.

    Numerous theories were put forward in the years that followed, but in 2013, Aleksey Leonov, the famous cosmonaut, and the first man to walk in space, told RT that crash was caused by an unauthorized SU-15 fighter flying too close to Gagarin’s plane. 

    “In this case, the pilot didn’t follow the book, descending to an altitude of 450 meters [1,475ft]. I know this because I was there; I heard the sound and talked to witnesses. While afterburning the aircraft reduced its echelon at a distance of 10-15 meters in the clouds, passing close to Gagarin, turning his plane and thus sending it into a tailspin – a deep spiral, to be precise – at a speed of 750kph,” Leonov said. 

    Whatever the cause of Gagarin’s fatal accident, it was a sad and untimely end to a man who was the greatest icon of the space age- an era, which as I noted in an earlier Sputnik article, was a time of great global optimism.   

    The Monument to the Conquerors of Space in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    A Rocket to the Moon! Remembering the Space Race Fifty Years On
    It’s worth remembering that the Soviets not only put the first man into space, but in 1963 sent the first woman there too - Valentina Tereshkova. But at the end of the decade, and just one year after Gagarin’s death, the US struck back, by putting Man on the moon. Since then we’ve had the Viking probes to Mars, the first orbit round Venus, the launch of the Space Shuttle and the setting up of the International Space Station. 

    Nothing though has quite matched the excitement felt throughout the world when Yuri Gagarin made his historic journey sixty years ago. So let’s raise our glasses this week to toast the very brave man from Klushino, the ‘Cosmonaut who never stopped smiling’ and what he and the Soviet scientists achieved.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar 

    Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Vostok-1, USSR, space exploration, Yuri Gagarin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse