Register
15:12 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan react during a joint press conference following their meeting in Kiev on February 3, 2020. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

    Erdogan’s Gain, Russia’s Pain

    © AFP 2021 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082593385_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_eddee1832f165094450001fc6d1526a2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202104131082619058-erdogans-gain-russias-pain/

    Russia is right to be alarmed. Just as violence flares in Eastern Ukraine – on Russia’s border – it emerges that Turkey is supplying attack drones to the Kiev regime which can only make the conflict more explosive.

    There are real fears that the US-led NATO military alliance and Russia may become embroiled in a wider war. There seems little doubt that the Western-backed regime in Kiev is intent on escalating the seven-year war in Eastern Ukraine for its perceived advantage by getting NATO powers involved.

    In recent weeks there has been a constant campaign of artillery shelling by Ukrainian forces under Kiev’s command against civilians centers in the breakaway eastern region. The latter is mainly populated by ethnic Russians who repudiated the Western-backed coup d’état in February 2014 which brought the current Kiev regime to power. The regime launched a military offensive against the eastern Donbass which has continued for seven years, albeit a low-intensity campaign of hostility. 

    The ethnic Russian separatists have succeeded all the while in holding back the Kiev forces with admirable courage and tough military defenses. Russia denies it is involved in on-the-ground military support for the separatists but Moscow does provide political and humanitarian backing for the people who have been under merciless siege by Kiev’s forces, many of whom comprise Neo-Nazi militia who despise Russian culture just as their genocidal forbears did during the Second World War and the Third Reich’s Final Solution. 

    Now with Turkey getting involved in the war, the conflict is set to escalate. 

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy was hosted in Istanbul last weekend by Turk leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan vowed to support Ukraine’s “territorial integrity”. 

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan react during a joint press conference following their meeting in Kiev on February 3, 2020. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
    © AFP 2021 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
    Erdogan, Zelensky Confirm 'Strategic Partnership' Between Turkey and Ukraine After Istanbul Meeting

    This rhetorical intervention by Turkey in the Ukraine war has been accompanied by an increase in supplies of warships and drones to the Kiev regime. 
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2021
    © REUTERS / Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2021

    Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was prompted to warn against moves by NATO powers, including Turkey, which are fomenting a more militaristic stance by Kiev. Under the 2015 Minsk peace accord, the Kiev regime is obligated to grant autonomy to the Eastern region. This has never been implemented and it seems evident that Kiev is moving to outright reject Minsk by ramping up the military campaign. 

    The intervention by Turkey is reminiscent of the war last year between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory. It was the supply of drones and other military equipment by Turkey which gave Azerbaijan a decisive upper hand. That conflict on Russia’s southern border was also a cause for alarm in Moscow over its security. It was only through Moscow’s judicious mediation that the four-month war was eventually tamped down. 

    It seems that Turkey’s Erdogan is flexing his muscles again to expand his influence over the Black Sea and Caucasus regions, this time by supplying “game-changing” drone technology to the Ukrainian forces under Kiev’s command.

    It is obvious that Turkey’s latest involvement in the Ukraine conflict has caused Russia much consternation. After all, Russia has at times hailed friendly relations with Ankara, and vice versa. Yet here is Ankara trying to make gain at the expense of potential Russian pain. 

    Only recently, Russia further extended the sale of its S-400 advanced air defence system to Turkey. That strategically important deal provoked anger in Washington and other NATO members. But Erdogan snubbed Western objections and went ahead with the S-400 purchase. 

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, a truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey.
    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, a truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey.

    The mercurial Turkish president has been riling up European leaders over issues to do with Islam, migration, and human rights. Last week, there appeared to be a calculated insult by Ankara when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was shunted to take a backseat during a summit.

    Wily and irascible, Erdogan has a knack for wrong-footing a lot of world leaders and appears to harbor grudges. It may be safely surmised that the Turkish leader never really forgave Russia for its military intervention in Syria at the end of 2015 which turned the tables on Ankara’s criminal ambitions for eliciting regime change in Damascus. 

    Turkey’s incendiary intervention in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year seems to have been calculated revenge.

    Azeri investigators load a fragment of an artillery shell in a street recently hit by shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan October 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / AZIZ KARIMOV
    Turkey Cannot Be Guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement, Ex-US Special Envoy Says
     

    So, too, is Erdogan’s power play in the Ukraine. If that war flares up, then Moscow will be put under immense pressure to protect ethnic Russians in Donbass coming under fire. If Russia makes that move then the Western media will portray it as “Russian aggression” against Ukraine. The latter has already got Washington and NATO’s support. The upshot could be a catastrophic escalation. 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is renowned for his ability at geopolitical chess playing. But what happens when you play chess with someone like Erdogan who is a ruthless backstabber?

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, 12 April 2021.
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse