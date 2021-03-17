Register
00:50 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London.

    Shamima’s Makeover Don’t Fool Me!

    © AFP 2021 / LAURA LEAN
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082363758_0:266:3072:1994_1200x675_80_0_0_dcca406946f7601fa3cd7322a1cc950e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202103171082363987-shamimas-makeover-dont-fool-me/

    Shamima Begum has had a makeover in her attempt to get back into the UK. It’s a case of the Jihadi bride saying ‘Yes to the dress’ and bye-bye to the Burka!

    But I’m sorry, I just don’t believe in the old cliché that clothes maketh the man or woman.

    Behind those trendy shades and western clothes don’t forget there is a woman who admitted that “when I saw my first severed head, it didn’t faze me at all.”

    She’s also a woman whose last clothing project was stitching Jihadi bombers into their suicide vests.

    It’s unbelievable that some liberal loonies are suggesting that her change of dress signifies a change of allegiance and that her world view may be changing and that she can now be rehabilitated.

    Well, I’m sorry, I am not signing up to this, ‘I’m a terrorist get me out of here’ view of the world.

    It’s going to take a lot more than a trendy T-shirt from the internet and a hoodie to convince me that she and the other traitors who left the UK for their ‘Islamist paradise’ should ever be let back into Blighty.

    Just as an aside, how has she got her hands on the clothes? I thought that one of the reasons she had to come back to plead her case was that she couldn’t attend via Zoom! I’m only half-joking but you get my point.

    Has Shamima swapped her allegiance from ISIS* to ASOS?!

    Twisted logic

    Now we have the bloke who sculptured the Orbit statue for the 2012 London Olympics saying that we as a nation are being racist in not letting her back into the UK because of the colour of her skin.

    Sir Anish Kapoor said,  ‘Let us for one moment imagine that four young white school girls from Wiltshire were enticed to go to Syria and join ISIS. ‘Would they be seen as terrorists or victims of terrorists?’

    Yes, mate, we would see them as Terrorists. It’s nothing to do with the colour of their skin.

    Warming to his theme the sculptor went on to compare Britain to ‘Soviet Russia’ and described Ms Begum's treatment as a continuation of “divide and rule” part of “the horror that sustained the British Empire for 200 years.”

    Oh, pleeeeeease pass me the horsehair shirt…… again!

    Of course, it is all our fault as we are a bunch of racist goons. The Empire was completely dreadful, we should all be ashamed of our past and of course it was only the Brits who practiced slavery. Of course, it is all clear now Anish!

    The sculptor has obviously forgotten the case of Jihadi jack, who last time I looked is a pasty white boy called Jack Letts from Oxford who also went to fight for the enemy.

    Or how about the ex-punk singer Sally Jones who recruited loads of women to fight for Islamic State* and was killed in an airstrike in 2017.

    Perhaps Sir Anish could get a grant off Sadiq Khan to make a statue of her and place it in Trafalgar Square instead of that ‘foul slaver sympathiser’ Nelson!?  

    Perhaps the other 400 ex-terrorists that we’ve already let back into the UK are also victims, and not villains or terrorist scum too?

    How much more of this hand-wringing nonsense are we meant to take?

    Forgive me, but I must admit that I’m much more concerned about the safety and security of women of all ages in the UK than the plight of Ms Begum in a terrorist’s hell hole of her own choosing.

    Let me remind you that only 40 of the 400 terrorists who have been allowed to return to the UK have actually been prosecuted. Most of the others are going through a system of deradicalization with the Government’s Prevent programme which is as much use as a chocolate fireguard in my opinion.

    Can I also remind all the bleeding-heart liberals about Usman Khan, 28, who was released from jail on licence in 2018, half-way through a 16-year sentence for terrorism offences. He then decided in December 2019 whilst at a conference on rehabilitation to leave the room and stab to death two young people and injure three others before being shot dead by the police on London Bridge.

    I would humbly suggest that we should always err on the side of caution and our government and judges were right to put the protection of the law-abiding citizens about the so-called rights of traitors like Ms Begum.

    Sir Anish’s views on Shamima are almost as twisted as his famous Olympic statue which I think is magnificent but his views on Shamima, racism and our history need a bit more realism and less of a Jackson Pollack approach.

    * ISIS (also known as Islamic State, or ISIL/IS, or Daesh) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    burka, United Kingdom, Daesh, terrorist, Shamima Begum
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse