Register
00:59 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (L-R) Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

    Lizzie Must Be the Last Queen – Abolish the Scrounging Monarchy

    © AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082289524_0:38:3072:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_06cf71a419202c1a8609d0e977bafd4c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202103161082353216-lizzie-must-be-the-last-queen--abolish-the-scrounging-monarchy/

    The fact many in the billionaire-owned and controlled media have referred to the Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah as the worst Royal crisis in 85 years highlights how that rotten, decaying, and offensive institution is protected and molly coddled by the British Establishment.

    The Royal Family has done all in its power to protect and defend a man suspected of child sex offences with close links to a convicted paedophile but did nothing to defend a woman from racism and bullying. There is nothing honourable about the Monarchy. It is a blight on the notion of a fair and equal society, and it should be abolished immediately or at the latest the day after the Queen passes away.

    The contrived walkout had the authenticity of a two-bob note. Dodgy Piers Morgan with form for making things up and condoning illegal phone tapping while a tabloid editor stormed out of the Good Morning Britain ITV studio in London last week like a spoiled child bully who had been confronted by an adult and made to confront his atrocious behaviour. For months Morgan conducted a one-man mission of slurs, abuse and malicious criticism of Meghan Markle but when a man dared to call out his bullying and racism pitiful Piers stomped off in a silly strop having already arranged his next job with the right-wing crazies at GB News no doubt.

    Mendacious Morgan has effectively stalked Meghan Markle for years but he used to smother her with lavish praise before her decision to entirely blank him burst his over-inflated ego and led to an embarrassing series of back-tracks on his earlier opinions. He joined in the gutter press sport of racist and nasty stories and comments directed against Markle and the Royal Family did nothing to defend her with the Oprah interview revealing that racism is at the heart of the Royal Household and that racism was the prime reason Harry and Meghan decided to move to America.

    I am not an objective observer in this Royal bun fight. I despise the Monarchy and everything it represents. Inherited privileges, outrageous rights to land, castles, and Stately Homes and the continued heritage of divine rights to rule and be obeyed. While the Monarchy exists, it is impossible to build a truly modern democracy committed to fairness and equality. The institution itself is what I find offensive. The idea that a person’s birthright entitles them to such wealth, privilege and power turns my stomach. I don’t advocate we chop off heads to end the Monarchy, but I do advocate the abolition of the institution and the release of the vast lands, estates, castles and other properties for public good, not continued private enrichment.

    Royal Family Offensive Institutionally and Personally

    However, many of the individual Royals are also personally offensive. From past Nazi links and pictures of Nazi salutes to Prince Phillip and his incessant racist remarks, many of the Royals epitomise the futility of expensive private education as it often produces ignorant, arrogant, and snooty oafs who merit hearty chastisement, not respect. The case of Prince Andrew is a perfect illustration of the obnoxious effect of a privileged upbringing.

    (FILES) In this file photo Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a plaque dedicating 20 hectares of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project at The North Shore Riding Club in Auckland on October 30, 2018
    © AFP 2021 / STR
    Royal Family Panned as It Probes Meghan Markle Bullying Claims but Not Prince Andrew's Epstein Links
    While Royal sycophants refer to the damage caused by the Meghan and Harry interview to their precious institution and openly vent their anger at meddling Markle, their relative silence in relation to the appalling Prince Andrew interview in 2019 speaks volumes in relation to their blind loyalty to an out-dated, antiquated, feudal relic of the past. The guy displayed all the characteristics of an uncomfortable liar as he squirmed his way through a light grilling at the hands of the BBC’s Emily Maitlis, and his denials of underage sex, knowledge of the sex trafficking activities of Jeffrey Epstein and blindness to the convicted sex offender’s despicable behaviour was as convincing as his yarn about the temporary loss of the ability to sweat. No wonder he and the Royal Family have continued to avoid proper questioning by the FBI in relation to his knowledge of, and involvement in a series of seedy and illegal activities. He has stepped back from official Royal engagements, but he should be stepping onto an American-bound plane to be legally grilled. Fear that he may never return explains the refusal to cooperate with the ongoing Epstein investigation.

    Queen Regularly Interferes in Laws to Protect Her Wealth and Power

    The notion that the Royal Family is some benign old symbol of British stiff upper lip stability without any real political power should be scorched forever by the revelations by the Guardian newspaper in a series of articles last month which exposed the Queen’s consent to legislative proposals from the Westminster Parliament is not a straightforward formal process but in fact a device which has allowed the Queen to intervene regularly in the formative stages of new laws to ensure her and her family’s personal and wealth interests are always protected.

    We know the Queen is one of the richest people on the planet but the reason we don’t know just exactly how much she is worth is because she personally intervened in proposed legislation designed to make wealth and its sources more transparent to secure a personal exemption from such transparency. That is not the action of a benign and harmless institution - it is evidence of the profoundly undemocratic and unfair wielding of power without accountability.

    When politicians bark incessantly about the need to control public spending and clamp down on the ‘scroungers’ in society they invariably target the poor, the vulnerable and the voiceless. Yet the biggest ‘scroungers’ are actually the Royal Family and their army of hangers-on who live off public subsidies and incomes generated from land and properties that should be in public hands. The Royal enthusiasts would have us believe the public cost of the Royal Family is £82.4 million this year but closer scrutiny of the actual costs to the public purse of pampering and protecting the Royals while foregoing the large income their landed estates generate for them instead of us, reveals the real cost to the public purse is closer to £350 million a year.

    We Can Afford Higher Wages for Nurses but Not to Subsidise the Royals

    The real cost of a 5% wage increase for England’s one million nurses, midwives, health professionals and NHS support staff would only be £330 million according to London Economics consultancy whose detailed economic analysis and report revealed 81% of the cost of a 5% or 10% pay rise would be recovered by the government. Those workers deserve 15% not 5% but it is time we informed society that subsidising the Royal Family costs more each year than a 5% wage rise for one million essential NHS workers. We can afford to increase the wages of NHS workers, but we can’t afford the Royal Family.

    The Royal Family represents an unacceptable drain on valuable public funds and whenever a toffee-nosed Tory asks how we can afford to pay nurses, care workers and other public sector workers more, we should say: by scrapping the Royal Family to begin with. Almost a decade ago the lack of integrity at the heart of the Royals was exposed when it was discovered they tried to syphon off public money ear-marked to help low-income families pay rising fuel bills to pay for heating Buckingham Palace instead. Think about the mindset of these people who thought it appropriate to divert money for those struggling to heat their cold and draughty council homes to allow Buckingham Palace to be heated with less cost to the Queen instead. What a loathsome bunch of people they are.

    There is no Royal Family or Monarchy in my vision of an independent Scotland. I believe in a modern, democratic, transparent, and accountable republic. That’s why I have signed the online petition to abolish the Monarchy and I invite you to join me.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, Meghan Markle, royals, United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse