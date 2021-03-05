Jabs for Jobs!

The one percent pay rise for nurses is a kick in the teeth for our NHS heroes. It is derisory. But it was clear from Rishi Sunak's budget that the cupboard is bare and things are going to get pretty grim for all of us, not just those who work in the NHS.

The only way we are going to get out of this crisis is to spend, spend, spend like a lottery winner on speed and the only way that is going to happen is if we are allowed out to drink, eat, go to the theatre, cinema and on holidays as soon as possible.

And the only way we are going to do that is by the introduction of Covid Vaccination certificates or passports as soon as possible.

We must get the economy moving again but in a safe way.

The news today that Cyprus will allow vaccinated Brits back on to their beautiful Island from May 1 is brilliant news, apart from the fact that it is illegal to leave the UK to go on holiday at the moment!

Major airlines, Saga holidays and various countries are all saying that they will only allow us access with proof of vaccination, so why doesn’t Boris, Gove and indeed the rest of us wake up and smell the coffee, and introduce them ‘today’?

There is no need to worry about ‘Yuman’ rights or the ethical and moral aspect and all the other libertarian nonsense. This pandemic is not only knocking on our door, it is in the house. Covid is killing people, and killing our economy.

We can, of course, work out a system for medical exemptions but they must be certified by a real doctor and not downloaded from the internet.

Otherwise, it should be simple: no jab no fun.

If people choose not to have the vaccine - that is their choice. They can choose to put themselves at risk. However, their selfish, stupid and reckless decision should not be able to curtail the freedom, fun and travel of the majority who want to get back to normal.

We need to act, and act now.

The take up for the vaccine in the UK has been tremendous and over 21 million have had the first dose and we have achieved this by Boris being the first off the blocks to take the gamble and buy the vaccines months ago.

The EU in comparison is way behind. In fact, in this race to protect its citizens, the EU is barely out of the changing room. Thank god we left that corrupt and undemocratic organisation.

Instead of waiting for other countries, including the EU bloc, to tell us when or how we will be allowed to visit, Boris should grab the initiative again and introduce a form of covid passport for all those who have had both vaccine doses.

We should follow the lead of Israel who has vaccinated half of their population and have introduced a so-called green passport which allows those who have been vaccinated to go to bars restaurants and theatres.

I don’t know about you but the lockdown is driving me crazy and I have no problem with having an app on my phone which proves that I have been vaccinated to get into a pub, cinema or a football ground and judging by the polls, nor have most sensible Brits.

A recent YouGov poll for Bloomberg stated that 65 percent of Brits were in favour of passports for domestic use as well as travel.

For Britons aged 65 and above, 77% supported the speedy rollout of vaccination passports within the U.K., compared with 47% of those between the ages of 18 and 24.

These are compelling statistics!

The hospitality industry has been dealt a very poor hand in this pandemic despite their best efforts to provide Covid secure premises and the tens of thousands of pounds that they have spent on their venues.

If you believe the Government’s own figures the ‘Eat out to help out’ scheme did NOT increase transmission

If that is the case, with the added security and reassurance of venues only admitting certified vaccinated people into them, there should be no reason why they can’t fully open sooner rather than later. And definitely by May as Boris’ roadmap suggested.

I know because of the nature of the vaccine priority list this does mean that younger people will have to wait longer to go to a pub or cinema but that’s life, kids and if the vaccination roll out carries on at this rate it will not be too long before you too will be allowed in.

However, why can’t us ‘oldies’ get back into the venues and get spending, thus helping the economy and securing jobs.

The introduction of covid passports for domestic use will also increase vaccine take up as people are already realising that if they want to go on holiday they will have no real choice but to get vaccinated.

It’s no longer a case of ‘no jab no job.’ Boris Johnson’s new slogan should be, ‘Jabs for Jobs!’

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.