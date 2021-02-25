Register
17:45 GMT25 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017

    UN Hypocrisy Rights Council

    © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105488/17/1054881799_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_34a0c09ee7d52c9312604a7045e810aa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202102251082186462-un-hypocrisy-rights-council/

    American and British diplomats excelled this week – even by their outrageous standards – in lecturing the rest of the world with nauseating hypocrisy.

    The occasion was the annual gathering of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, which was addressed via video link by international delegates.

    Britain’s foreign minister Douglas Raab used his virtual platform to smear China with hackneyed accusations that the Chinese government was committing genocide against indigenous Uighur people.

    Beijing slammed Raab’s latest star-turn at smearing, pointing out that thousands of international observers, including UN rapporteurs, have on numerous occasions in recent years visited the northwest Xinjiang region where the Uighurs live and they have not found any evidence to substantiate the “genocide” claims that the British and American governments keeping harping on.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    British FM Raab Calls on UN to Probe China's Alleged Rights Violations in Xinjiang as Tensions Soar

    China claims with fair evidence that it oversees educational and training centres aimed at countering the Muslim Uighurs being drawn to Islamist extremism.

    Furthermore, as a recent investigative report by Gareth Porter and Max Blumenthal at the Grayzone found out, the “genocide” claims made by the United States and Britain are based on a single source who happens to be an anti-communist ideologue who has never been to China, let alone the Xinjiang region.

    Now, critics of American and British human rights abuses are customarily accused of engaging in “whataboutery”, which is allegedly distracting debate by throwing up counter-claims. But, you know, if certain parties are so outrageously hypocritical and arrogant to try to lecture others – as the Americans and British are wont to do – then they should be prepared to hear some realistic and pertinent criticism from both barrels.

    British diplomats have refined the art of sounding moralistic and righteous with plummy accents. But it’s all a disgusting charade.

    What right has a British minister got to level baseless accusations against China or any other nation when his own governments stand accused of waging genocidal wars in Iraq and Afghanistan?

    On point too, a UN court ruling last month found that Britain has still not honoured a commitment to return the Chagos Islands to indigenous people after having driven these people from their homes in the Indian Ocean to make way for an American military base on Diego Garcia.

    Can you believe the audacity of the British government to dare to lecture others given that background of criminality?

    Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov introduced some reality into proceedings at the UNHRC this week when he rebuked Western nations for conducting heartless pandemic policies. Lavrov pointed out how many countries are suffering under the added weight of economic sanctions imposed by Western states. Those targets include Iran and war-torn Syria which have to endure US and European sanctions. Is that not barbarism at the highest level?

    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
    China, Iran Say US Return to JCPOA, Sanctions Lift ‘Key’ to Breaking Nuclear Deadlock

    Next up in the hypocrisy-fest was Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state. He requested that the United States be readmitted to the UNHRC after former president Donald Trump pulled his nation out of the body in 2018.

    Before even rejoining, however, Blinken was admonishing the UNHRC that it should eject members who are alleged violators of human rights. He didn’t specify which nations he was referring to, but the United States has previously complained about Russia, China and Cuba being members of the UNHRC.

    Again, before opening his arrogant mouth, Blinken, like Raab, would do well to take a closer look at his own nation’s egregious record on human rights. How the United States has waged dozens of illegal wars and subversions, covert coups and genocidal campaigns with the use of armed invasions, aerial bombardments, and death squads all over the planet. Since the Second World War alone, the United States’ military operations, overt and covert, have resulted in an estimated death toll of at least 20 million people, from its genocidal wars in Latin America, to Africa and Asia.

    As a senior member of the Obama administrations (2008-2016), Blinken is personally responsible for enabling US-sponsored wars in Libya, Syria and Yemen which have destroyed millions of lives.

    What is most sinister about this record of death and destruction is the American and British perpetrators are apparently deluded about their moral righteousness. Otherwise how else could they not be ashamed or mortified from standing up in front of the world and uttering such hypocritical hogwash?

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Iraq, Syria, Russia, China, United Kingdom, US, hypocrisy, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm, near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, 1 February 2021.
    Biblical Plague Comes True: Kenya Fights Locust Invasion
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse